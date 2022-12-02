FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals.

On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats were off to a promising start, earring the night’s first touchdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, taking his first offensive snap as a pro, caught a short left screen pass from quarterback Mac Jones for a 48-yard score, which brought the home crowd raucously to its feet. The touchdown gave the Pats a 7-3 lead.

However, Josh Allen and the Bills offense were eager to remain the Patriots of their prowess.

Allen led the Bills 82 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 28-yard run from Buffalo running back James Cook. The drive was capped by an eight-yard strike to wideout Stefon Diggs to the left of the end zone. The Bills were back on top 10-7.

Buffalo would once again find the scoring mark on their next offensive drive. This time, Allen methodically drive the Bills 56 yards on 14 plays. The Bills quarterback brought back shades of the Pats 47-17 playoff loss to Buffalo in January, by utilizing receiver Isaiah McKenzie on three crossers for short yardage gains. Allen connected with wide receiver Gabe Davis on an eight yard touchdown pass; giving the Bills a 17-7 lead with time winding down in the second quarter.

