Patriots-Bills Notebook: Special Teams Breakdowns, Costly INTs Sink Playoff Hopes

With their Week 18 loss to the Bills, the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons and just the fourth time in two-plus decades under head coach Bill Belichick.

With their postseason hopes hinging largely on earning a Week 18 victory, the New England Patriots put forth a gallant effort in their season-finale Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

However, miscues in special-teams coverage, as well as the overwhelming emotion of celebrating the perseverance of injured Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin were too much for the Pats to handle. As a result, the Patriots fell to the Bills 35-23, finishing the season with a record of 8-9 and on the outside of the AFC playoff window for the second time in three years.

Quarterback Mac Jones finished 26 of 40 for 243 yards and three touchdowns, including two to DeVante Parker, and three interceptions, all of which came in the second half. Parker, in his first game back from a multi-week stint in concussion protocol caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

In the coming days and weeks, slices of the Patriots’ ‘blame pie’ will be sliced, served a-la mode, digested and regurgitated in print media, on the airwaves and among the team’s fan base.

However, do not let the numerous armchair evaluations distract you from the fact that the Bills were the better team. As they clearly have been the last three seasons in winning six of the last seven matchups.

In that vein, here is a deeper look at the Patriots Week 18 loss to the Bills.

Offense Observations

Jones turned in a solid performance in the first half. In fact, one could make the argument that it was his best of the season. The 24-year-old finished the first two quarters completing 13-of-16 for 119 yards and two touchdowns; his best coming on a precision two-yard strike to Jakobi Meyers. For all of his struggles with composure and presence in the pocket throughout the year, Jones exuded both during the first half.

While his second-half showing was not a complete reversal, Jones’ pair of late-game interceptions came at the worst possible time. Facing third-and-19 at the Buffalo 22, Jones' deep pass over the middle went off the hand of tight end Hunter Henry, and was picked off by linebacker Matt Milano. Jones’ throw was too high for the tight end to field, and one he would unquestionably like to have back.

On New England’s next possession, Jones’ pass went off the hands of running back Damien Harris, and into the hands of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. While his checkdown attempt was more deflected than truly intercepted, Jones’s third interception of the day sealed both the win for Buffalo and the fate of New England’s postseason hopes — clearly not the way the second-year quarterback wanted to end his season.

Still, with far more positives than negatives since his 300-plus yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night provides optimism for Jones’ ability to lead the Patriots offense for 2023 and beyond.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson reached 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career after finishing the season with 1,040 yards. Needing 14 yards to reach the milestone, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner did so on an 18-yard run in the second quarter. It is the first 1,000-yard season for New England since 2016 when LeGarrette Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and the 17th time in team history that a player has reached 1,000 yards rushing in a season. Stevenson also finished the year with a team-leading 69 receptions, the fourth-most by a running back in team history. Despite some second-year growing pains, Stevenson has done more than enough to ensure he entered 2023 as New England’s feature back.

Defense Observations

The resurgence of the Patriots pass rush may be one of the top positive takeaways from the Pats 2022 campaign. Led by standouts Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, the Patriots defense collected 54 sacks as a unit, while ranking top five in pressure rate. The sack total is the most by a Bill Belichick-led team and the fifth-most in team history. Despite Allen’s success against New England’s secondary, the Patriots patented five-man rush package was instrumental in forcing his interception by saftey Devin McCourty at the end of the first half. Though New England may have some issues to work through on the perimeter of their defense backfield, the pursuit of the passer should be a key strength of the team next season.

While typically absent from postgame highlight reels, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley had perhaps the most complete season of any player at his position. Bentley added 7 total tackles on Sunday, finishing the year with 122. As such, he became the 13th New England player to reach at least 120 total tackles in a season and the first Patriots player to do so since Jerod Mayo had 147 total tackles in 2012.

Special Teams Observations

2022 will conclude as a forgettable year for the special teams unit. Subpar performances from the coverage units led to Bills return specialist Nyheim Hines breaking for two returns for touchdowns, from 96 and 101 yards respectively. The 14 points scored off returns ultimately put the Pats in a deficit too deep from which to rebound.

In the interest of being diplomatic, let’s just say New England is in great need of improvement in the game’s third phase.

In spite of their struggles, team captain Matthew Slater delivered a potentially game-saving play, demonstrating his penchant for being in the right place at the right time.

Down 35-23 with 8:34 remaining on the game clock, in what many have speculated may be his final game, New England’s special teams standout sent Buffalo’s Taiwan Jones into a bouncing punt. Thanks to Jones making contact with the ball, Bentley recovered it at the 35-yard line. Slater having the presence of mind to make the move is one of the reasons why he will always hold a prominent place in Patriots folklore.

In the final analysis:

The loss, coupled with the Miami Dolphins defeating the New York Jets, eliminated the Patriots from the playoffs for the second time in three years, and just the fourth time in 23 seasons during Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure.

It is often said that there is never a dull moment in Foxboro. The next few months will assuredly be anything but for Patriots Nation.

