Mac Jones-DeVante Parker Connect For 2nd TD at Bills, But Patriots' Season Ends: WATCH

With New England’s season hanging in the balance, Jones and Parker connected for the Pats second touchdown during their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

With their season esentially on the line, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVante Parker shared a path to the end zone for the second time during their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Despite taking an early 17-14 lead in the second-half, thanks to a 24-year field goal by Nick Folk, Buffalo scored 14 unanswered points on running back Nyheim Hines’ second kickoff return for a touchdown (this one going for 101 yards) and a 42-yard scoring connection between quarterback Josh Allen and receiver John ‘Smoke’ Brown, who resided on Buffalo’s practice squad just 24 hours ago.

With time winding down in the third quarter, the Bills had taken a commanding 28-17 lead.

Still, the Patriots were not done.

Jones and the Patriots traveled 85 yards on eight plays to begin the fourth quarter. The Pats starter began the drive by finding Parker for a 14-yard gain. Running back Damien Harris helped to extend the drive with a 19-yard run to get the ball close to midfield.

Despite losing right guard Michael Onwenu to an injury, New England pushed their way back into the game when Jones found Parker for a 26-yard touchdown strike.

Though the Pats’ bid for a two-point conversion was thwarted, they closed the gap between themselves and the Bills to five.

Determined to protect their house, the Bills answered the Pats drive with an impressive scoring series of their own. Allen quickly led his team 60 yards in just four plays, one of which was a 49-yard touchdown completion to top wideout Stefon Diggs.

Unfortunately, for the Patriots, Buffalo’s emotions for their recovering teammate Damar Hamlin only fueled their late-game surge. Jones was intercepted twice, by cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds respectively, as New England fell to the Bills 35-23 at Highmark Stadium.

With victories by the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots postseason hopes came to an end. New England finished the season 8-9.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.