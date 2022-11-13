Good-Bye: Who Are Patriots Rooting For in Week 10?

Six weeks ago, the New England Patriots were sitting at 1-3 with their franchise quarterback sidelined by a badly sprained ankle.

This Sunday, they are sitting on their couch with their playoff hopes alive if not totally well.

Helped by the return of Mac Jones and a stifling defense led by Matthew Judon, the Pats have gone 4-1 to at least keep themselves in the AFC playoff conversation despite playing in football's strongest division. Even with a modest two-game winning streak after victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts that has them with a winning record, New England is in last place in the AFC East behind the 6-2 Buffalo Bills, 6-3 Miami Dolphins and 6-3 Jets.

The AFC East is the only division in football in which every team has a winning record.

The Patriots get a chance to continue their momentum Nov. 20 when they host the Jets to Gillette Stadium. They'll also have direct impact on their division fate, playing New York, the Dolphins and the Bills (twice) in the final eight weeks.

But in Week 10, they hope to enjoy their Bye by improving their playoff positioning without lifting a finger.

Who is New England rooting for Sunday?

Minnesota Vikings over Bills - With Case Keenum perhaps starting for injured Josh Allen, the entire AFC could get a boost.

Cleveland Browns over Dolphins - If Buffalo wins the East New England will be vying for a Wild Card against Miami, which holds the tiebreaker thanks to a Week 1 victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars over Kansas City Chiefs - At 6-2 Kansas City is in control of the AFC West but an upset would give hope to several AFC teams.

San Francisco 49ers over Los Angeles Chargers - If the 5-3 Chargers can't overtake Kansas City to win the West, they will potentially be fighting the Patriots for a Wild Card.

