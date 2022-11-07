Matthew Over Micah: Do Patriots Own NFL's Best Defensive Player?

Watch out, Andre Tippett. And check your rearview mirror, Micah Parsons.

Despite his loud results, New England Patriots' pass-rusher Matthew Judon is quietly performing as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He's also leading one of the league's best defenses, making him a prime candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year as the schedule ticks past the halfway mark.

While Tippett owns the Pats' franchise record for sacks in a season and Dallas Cowboys' star Parsons is the darling of the national media, Judon is threatening to overtake and overshadow both.

With his three sacks of Sam Ehlinger in last Sunday's dominating 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Judon increased his league-leading total to 11.5. After nine games - just over the halfway point of the 17-game season - he's on pace to shatter Tippett's New England single-season record of 18.5 and flirt with the NFL record of 22.5 held by former New York Giants' star Michael Strahan and injured Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt.

At his current rate, Judon will finish with 22.

Oh, and while you're seeing Parsons splattered all over your TV, Judon leads him by 3.5 sacks and his next closest pursuers - Za'Darius Smith of the Minnesota Vikings and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers - by three.

After watching the hat-trick sack performance against the Colts, Pats' running back Rhamondre Stevenson marveled at the man in the red sleeves.

“It’s crazy,” Stevenson said. “There’s not many people that can block that man."

Shrugged a humble Judon, "It was just one of those games. My teammates go out there, put me in great situations to execute,”

Led by Judon's array of speed-rushes around the edge and stunts freeing him up the middle, the Patriots' defense so embarrassed the Colts that they fired head coach Frank Reich in the wake of the loss. New England sacked Ehlinger nine times and held Indy to 0 of 14 on third down.

Throw out the 33-14 Monday Night Football outlier loss to the Chicago Bears in which the entire team was literally in the fog, and during their 4-1 surge the Pats' defense has limited opponents to 0, 15, 17 and 3 points.

They held the Detroit Lions to 0 of 6 on fourth downs in the shutout win in Week 5.

Asked on Monday morning's Greg Hill Show on WEEI, Bill Belichick - of course - refused to say Judon was playing better than Parsons.

"Well, I haven't seen all the players in the league this season," he said. "But Matt does a good job for us. He's caused a lot of negative plays and disruptions. He's playing well and playing hard."

Judon's teammates, however, are not as reserved about their teammate.

"He’s one of the greatest pass rushers I’ve ever seen in my life," said linebacker Josh Uche, who joined Judon with three sacks on Sunday.

Added defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, "He's a very electrifying player."

And also an underrated one. For now.

“It is wild no one is talking about him more,” Pats' safety Devin McCourty said when asked about Judon leading the NFL in sacks. “He just goes out there and lets the tape talk for itself. When the opponent sees that tape, they are thinking about him and his plays before they close their eyes at night.”

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here