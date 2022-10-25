Mac Jones Gives Way To Bailey Zappe In Patriots Dismal Start vs. Bears

FOXBORO — Zappe Hour is back in New England.

The Patriots are not off to the type of start for which they had hopes on Monday Night Football. They are hosting the Chicago Bears for a prime time matchup on a foggy, Fall evening at Gillette Stadium.

Though incumbent starting quarterback Mac Jones may be back under center, the Patriots offense has been plagued by questionable play-calling and untimely penalties.

Sound familiar?

After three failed series including a Jones interception deep in Bears' territory, rookie Bailey Zappe took over and immediately engineered a touchdown drive that pulled New England within 10-7. Zappe hit Jakobi Meyers with a 30-yard scoring strike.

After starting the game with a three-and out on their first series, New England attempted to answer the Bears eight-play, 42-yard drive (resulting in a 42-yard field goal by kicker Cairo Santos), the Pats faltered once again. Choosing to run on 3rd & 10 at their own 21 drew a loud chorus of boos from the crowd at Gillette Stadium.

In a reversal of roles, Bears quarterback Justin Fields led his team on a seven-play 56-yard drive, highlighted by a 14-yard connection with receiver and ex-Patriots pariah N’Keal Harry.

Following a paid of eight-yard runs from both he and running back David Montgomery, Fields found the endzone for a three-yard touchdown, putting the Bears on top 10-0 with time expiring in the first quarter.

While the fans in attendance began to chant “Zappe” in support of the Pats rookie quarterback, who had led the team to a 2-1 record in Jones’ absence, three penalties (two holding, one false start) by left tackle Trent Brown has proven to be a major problem for the Patriots.

Still, things were about to get worse. Despite a promising drive in which Jones led the Pats to the Chicago 36-yard line, the Alabama product would toss an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, killing the momentum on a 10-play, 41-yard drive.

As a result, Zappe relieved Jones after only two offensive series.

New England must return to basics in their offensive approach to help even the score. Otherwise, it could be a long, foggy night in Foxboro.

