Patriots vs. Bears: Who Plays? Who Wins?

On a two-game winning streak, the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears in prime time on Monday night from Gillette Stadium. Can the Patriots rookies keep up their positive momentum?

Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe is 2-0 as starter. Since Mac Jones (high-ankle sprain) and veteran backup Brian Hoyer (concussion) have both been out, 'Zappe Fever' has taken over. In three games, Zappe has completed 51 of 70 passes (73 percent) for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

New England’s talented young core has blended with its veteran leadership to put together a strong showing on both sides of the ball. In the process, they have evened their record at 3-3 heading into Week 7.

The Patriots may need another solid performance from Zappe, if Jones is not cleared to play against the Bears. Jones will be 'available' to play Monday, but - per usual - Patriots coach Bill Belichick is tight-lipped on his plans.

Chicago is fresh off a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in a lemon of a Thursday Night Football game in Week 6. Quarterback Justin Fields has not yet found his footing in his second season. The Bears offense ranks 28th in total yards, 32nd in passing yards and 31st in points per game.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (3-3) vs. Chicago Bears (2-4)

ODDS: New England is a 7.5-point favorite vs. the Bears.

GAME TIME: Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/NBC Boston, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Bill Belichick reached a milestone Sunday. He won his 324th game, counting postseason, which tied him with George Halas for second in NFL history.

“You can’t win games in this league without good players,” Belichick said. “I’m very fortunate to have coached a lot of great players and have had a lot of great coaches on my staff through the years. A lot of those guys have gone on to have tremendous careers and players obviously – many of them are Patriots Hall of Fame or NFL Hall of Fame, or are going to be."

