Mac Jones, Damien Harris Ready for Monday Night: Patriots-Bears Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 7 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position.

Returning to the practice fields on Thursday, the Pats listed a total of 11 players on the report as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears Monday night. While a key member of their receiving corps was the lone absentee, the team’s incumbent lead running back has returned to ‘full participant’ status.

Here is Thursday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this upcoming matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

What it means for the Patriots:

Despite quarterback Mac Jones being a limited participant for his seventh straight practice today, all signs seem to be pointing towards his making his return to the gridiron on Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old was spotted during the media portion of practice, exhibiting fluid movement and quick footwork.

Jones has been inactive for New England’s past three games. On Wednesday morning, it was reported that the Alabama product has told teammates his recovery from a high left ankle sprain (suffered on Sept. 25) has “progressed.” His participation status in practice this week will ultimately decide his fate for Monday’s matchup with the Bears, with his being medically cleared as the only remaining hurdle.

In Jones’ stead, rookie Bailey Zappe has performed brilliantly leading New England to a 2-0 record in his two starts. In 11 quarters plus one overtime period, the rookie has completed 51 of 70 pass attempts for 596 yards as well as four touchdowns and an interception.

During the portion of positional drills open to the media, Jones worked on releases with the offensive linemen, while Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert played catch with coaches.

After leaving Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns in the first half with a toe injury, Kendrick Bourne was a limited participant. Bourne’s injury was recently reported as dealing with turf toe that “as of now doesn’t seem that serious.” While his presence on the field is a good sign, the grade (severity) of his injury may determine whether he misses any extended period of time.

Fellow wideout Nelson Agholor was the Pats’ lone non-participant as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury suffered in the team’s Week 5 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was also limited with a knee he suffered with just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. Though Barmore walked to the locker room for further evaluation, he did not return to the game. He has been a key reason for the resurgence of New England’s defensive line, routinely drawing and containing the double team from opposing blockers. Through the Pats first six games, Barmore has logged 15 total tackles (one for loss), three quarterback-hits and one sack.

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (ankle) and Isiaih Wynn (shoulder) were also listed as limited for the day’s session. Onwenu has been a true force at right guard, earning the team’s highest pass-blocking grade (88.9) and their second-highest run-blocking grade (77.9) from Pro Football Focus for his performance against the Browns on Sunday. A potential loss of Onwenu would be devastating for a Pats offensive line which has found its solidarity over the past three-plus weeks. His status will be one to monitor over the next few days.

While Wynn has shown flashes of efficiency at right tackle, he shared much of the positional duties with reserve tackle Marcus Cannon. Taking Wynn’s struggles in blocking assignments, along with his penchant for being whistled for penalties, Cannon would be the logical choice to step into the role, if Wynn is unable to suit up on Monday night.

On a positive note, running back Damien Harris was listed as a full participant on Thursday, all but confirming that he will be active for Week 7. Harris incurred a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Patriots victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Originally expected to miss ‘multiple games,’ the Alabama product’s recovery has gone better than expected. In his absence, second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson has taken on the feature back duties, compiling 237 rushing yards with two touchdowns over the Pats past two games.

CHICAGO BEARS

In what can only be described as a rare sight for October 20, Chicago did not list a single member of their 53-man active roster on their initial injury report for Week 7.

As a result, it looks to be a near certainty that Bears wide receiver, and former Patriots pariah N’Keal Harry will make his season-debut, as well as his first regular-season appearance for Chicago, on Monday night against his former mates.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Bears Monday Night Football contest is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

