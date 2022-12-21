Jake Bailey Back, Cornerbacks Banged Up: Patriots-Bengals Injury Report
FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots may be one step closer to adding a valued member of their special teams unit back to the active roster.
As the Pats took the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for the first time in almost two weeks, punter Jake Bailey was among the participants. As such, his 21-day window for activation is now open.
In addition, the Patriots were once again without the serves of two notable starters as they prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.
Here is Wednesday’s full report, along with some potential implications for both teams heading into their 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas Eve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-7)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LS Joe Cardona, Ankle
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
CB Jack Jones, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Chest
WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
What it means for New England:
Bailey was placed on injured reserve after Week 9 with a back injury. He has since missed New England’s last five games as Michael Palardy has handled the punting duties. The 25-year-old has struggled in 2022, averaging career-lows in yards per attempt (42.1), net-yards (35.5), and hang time (4.14).
In his absence, Palardy has averaged just 38.9 net-yards and a 4.16 hang time, a slight, yet negligible improvement.
If activated, Bailey would also be expected to resume his kickoff duties, where he averaged a hang time of 4.11 seconds, while seeing 39.1 percent of his kickoffs returned in nine games.
Long-snapper Joe Cardona was the only new addition to New England’s absentee list, joining cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) on the sidelines. The 30-year-old has been the Patriots’ long snapper since being drafted by the team in the fifth round in 2015. During that span, the former Navy Midshipman has never missed any playing time, appearing in 140 straight regular season and playoff games for New England.
With Cardona’s injury status uncertain, the Pats signed free agent long snapper Tucker Addington to their practice squad.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) were present, yet limited in their participation on Wednesday. Neither had been listed on Tuesday’s report, nor had they been listed on any reports in the previous week.
CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Sam Hubbard, Calf
DT Jay Tufele, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Eli Apple, Ankle
CB Jalen Davis, Thumb
DE Trey Hendrickson, Wrist
CB Mike Hilton, Knee
TE Hayden Hurst, Calf
WR Trent Taylor, Hamstring
CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
OT La'el Collins, Not Injury Related (rest)
WR Tee Higgins, Hamstring
DT DJ Reader, Not Injury Related (rest)
What it means for Cincinnati:
After being a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough, wide receiver Tee Higgins was a full participant, indicating that he is likely to play on Saturday afternoon.
Cornerback Eli Apple was a new addition for the Bengals as a limited participant due to an ankle injury. Both he and Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) comprise the Bengals starters at perimeter corner. Reserves Mike Hilton (knee) and Jalen Davis (thumb) were also limited on Wednesday, making the Bengals defensive backfield a positional group to watch heading into the weekend.
Despite continuing to be listed as limited, tight end Hayden Hurst told reporters that Wednesday's practice yielded good progress. Hurst has missed the last two games with a right calf injury. Though his game status is yet to be official, the veteran tight end believes that he is trending in the right direction to play on Christmas Eve against the Patriots.
