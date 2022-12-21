The Patriots list ten players with an injury designation as they continue preparations for their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots may be one step closer to adding a valued member of their special teams unit back to the active roster.

As the Pats took the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for the first time in almost two weeks, punter Jake Bailey was among the participants. As such, his 21-day window for activation is now open.

In addition, the Patriots were once again without the serves of two notable starters as they prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Here is Wednesday’s full report, along with some potential implications for both teams heading into their 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas Eve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

CB Jack Jones, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest

WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

What it means for New England:

Bailey was placed on injured reserve after Week 9 with a back injury. He has since missed New England’s last five games as Michael Palardy has handled the punting duties. The 25-year-old has struggled in 2022, averaging career-lows in yards per attempt (42.1), net-yards (35.5), and hang time (4.14).

In his absence, Palardy has averaged just 38.9 net-yards and a 4.16 hang time, a slight, yet negligible improvement.

If activated, Bailey would also be expected to resume his kickoff duties, where he averaged a hang time of 4.11 seconds, while seeing 39.1 percent of his kickoffs returned in nine games.

Long-snapper Joe Cardona was the only new addition to New England’s absentee list, joining cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) on the sidelines. The 30-year-old has been the Patriots’ long snapper since being drafted by the team in the fifth round in 2015. During that span, the former Navy Midshipman has never missed any playing time, appearing in 140 straight regular season and playoff games for New England.

With Cardona’s injury status uncertain, the Pats signed free agent long snapper Tucker Addington to their practice squad.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) were present, yet limited in their participation on Wednesday. Neither had been listed on Tuesday’s report, nor had they been listed on any reports in the previous week.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Sam Hubbard, Calf

DT Jay Tufele, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Eli Apple, Ankle

CB Jalen Davis, Thumb

DE Trey Hendrickson, Wrist

CB Mike Hilton, Knee

TE Hayden Hurst, Calf

WR Trent Taylor, Hamstring

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT La'el Collins, Not Injury Related (rest)

WR Tee Higgins, Hamstring

DT DJ Reader, Not Injury Related (rest)

What it means for Cincinnati:

After being a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough, wide receiver Tee Higgins was a full participant, indicating that he is likely to play on Saturday afternoon.

Cornerback Eli Apple was a new addition for the Bengals as a limited participant due to an ankle injury. Both he and Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) comprise the Bengals starters at perimeter corner. Reserves Mike Hilton (knee) and Jalen Davis (thumb) were also limited on Wednesday, making the Bengals defensive backfield a positional group to watch heading into the weekend.

Despite continuing to be listed as limited, tight end Hayden Hurst told reporters that Wednesday's practice yielded good progress. Hurst has missed the last two games with a right calf injury. Though his game status is yet to be official, the veteran tight end believes that he is trending in the right direction to play on Christmas Eve against the Patriots.

