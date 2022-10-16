Patriots at Browns: Pats Settle For FG After Kyle Dugger INT: WATCH

New England did not waste any time making their presence felt on both sides of the ball during their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

On just his second pass attempt of the afternoon, Browns quarterback (and ex-Patriot) Jacoby Brissett attempted to find tight end Pharoah Brown on a deep right route. However, Brissett’s toss was a late underthrow, which found its way into the hands of safety Kyle Dugger

New England, taking over from their own 36-yard line, were led by rookie Bailey Zappe on a 12-play, 63-yard drive.

New England’s offense was sparked by a 17-yard connection from Zappe to Kendrick Bourne, which took the Pats into Browns territory.

Following a pair of short-yardage gains from running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Zappe found wideout DeVante Parker for an acrobatic grab on a deep left route which advanced the team 29 yards to the Cleveland 14.

Unfortunately, the Pats penalty woes would prevent them from reaching the endzone. A false start penalty from starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn backed the Pats up five yards on a much-needed third down. It was Wynn’s seventh penalty in the last four games for Wynn, and his eight overall on the season.

Ultimately, New England was denied a would-be touchdown from Zappe to tight end Hunter Henry. Seemingly making the catch along the right side of the end zone, Henry was whistled for an Illegal Touch Pass penalty, which resulted in a loss of the down.

With no choice but to take the guaranteed points, kicker Nick Folk connected on a 19-yard field goal, giving the Pats a 3-0 lead. The Browns tied the game at 3-3 late in the first quarter.

