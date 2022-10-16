The New England Patriots are hitting the road on Sunday as they take on the Cleveland Browns, looking for their second straight win to improve to 3-3 on the season. A win would also help keep the Patriots alive in both the AFC East race, but the AFC playoff picture as well.

Doing so, though, will of course be easier said than done. The Patriots will once again be led by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, making his second career start after injuries to both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.

They will also be without running back Damien Harris, turning to Rhamondre Stevenson to carry the load out of the backfield. In their blowout win over the Detroit Lions, Stevenson recorded 161 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

If the Patriots want to leave Cleveland with the victory, the biggest obstacle in the way of doing so is slowing down the Browns' running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Stay tuned for live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

