Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Josh Uche Updates

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 6 matchup in Ohio.

The Pats and the Browns are set to square off on Sunday, Oct. 16. at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium.

While the status of New England’s highest-profile position (a.k.a. Starting quarterback) remains in question, both teams’ respective lists of additional ‘questionables’ may provide some additional insight on potential inactives.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring (LP)

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (LP)

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (LP)

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle (LP)

REMOVED

C David Andrews - Back (FP)

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (FP)

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion (FP)

What it means for the Patriots:

New England will once again be faced with the decision to re-establish Mac Jones as the starting quarterback for Sunday, or remain committed to rookie Bailey Zappe for at least one more week.

When meeting with the media on Friday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick provided a slight update on Jones’ progress, yet stopped short of offering notable insight on his potential status for Week 6, other than to say that the 24-year old was making “good improvement.” While Jones was ruled out for last weekend’s matchup with the Detroit Lions a day in advance, his status will likely be closer to a game-time decision this week.

While neither Jones, nor Damien Harris, have been officially ruled out for this game, linebacker Josh Uche will not suit up after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this week; the only player to earn such designation, thus far. It is unclear as to whether the Michigan product incurred the injury during Wednesday's practice, as he was a new addition to the report on Thursday. After being limited during the previous day’s session, Uche did not participate on Friday. The 23 year-old has been credited with three total tackles on 83 defensive snaps in the Pats first five games of the season.

New England’s only new addition to the report is defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was limited during Friday’s session with a knee injury. Barmore has played a key role in the improvement of the Pats defensive front, both against the pass and the run. The Alabama product often draws the double team from opposing offensive lines, allowing New England’s pass rushers such as Deatrich Wise Jr. and Matthew Judon to pursue the quarterback. Listed as ‘questionable,’ his absence would limit New England’s effectiveness on the preventive side of the ball. In 2022, to date, Barmore has logged 13 total tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits and one sack.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

OUT

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow (DNP)

OT Joe Haeg - Concussion (DNP)

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

No Players Listed

What it means for the Browns:

New England’s passing offense may have caught a significant pair of breaks, as neither defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, nor cornerback Denzel Ward will see the field on Sunday.

Clowney is currently dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries, while Ward is recovering from a concussion. Neither player has practiced this week, and were subsequently ruled out for Week 6 early on Friday. He currently stands as Pro Football Focus’s eighth-highest-graded edge defender. When paired with teammate Myles Garrett who is ranked first in that category), they form one of the NFL’s best pass-rush tandems. However, Clowney’s absence will allow New England’s offensive blockers to focus on Garrett, who is dealing with shoulder, biceps and hand injuries of his own. Though Garrett was removed from the injury report on Friday, all but confirming that he will play against the Pats, his job will be a bit more difficult without Clowney to challenge the protection skills of New England’s starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Ward, a Pro Bowl cornerback in 2021, has struggled thus far in 2022. He has posted a 39.8 PFF grade that ranks 98th among qualified NFL cornerbacks. He has one interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in five games. Still, the Browns will miss Ward’s veteran field presence in Week 6.

