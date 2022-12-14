Patriots LB Josh Uche Wins AFC Award For Cardinals Performance

The third-year-linebacker has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his three-sack performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche has been rewarded for his stellar performance in Week 14.

The 24-year-old recorded five tackles and three sacks in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at State Farm Stadium. He was the only player in the AFC with three sacks on the week’s slate and is the only player in the league with multiple three-sack games this season.

Accordingly, Uche has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14. It is his first time earning the honor.

Uche has arguably been New England’s hottest commodity on the pass rush. The Michigan product has compiled 10 sacks over the last seven weeks (six games) of the season; the most in the NFL. Fresh off of earning two in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Uche became the first Patriots player since Trey Flowers in 2016 to have back-to-back games with at least two sacks.

Despite being one of the most highly-touted Patriots' rookies just three seasons ago— selected at 60 overall in the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft — Uche’s 2021 season did not exactly live up to expectations. His placement on injured reserve in mid-November (resulting from an ankle injury) stalled a season in which he had been used sporadically.

However, Uche has used his speed, athleticism and system savvy to become a factor in the Patriots defense as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. His skillset allows him to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and also move back if they run a more traditional 3-4. In addition to his 10 sacks, Uche has also compiled 24 total tackles (eight for loss), 11 quarterback hits and one forced fumble on the season.

With the designation, Uche becomes the first former Michigan linebacker to earn the honor since Devin Bush did so for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6, 2019.

It is the fourth time in 2022 that the Patriots have been awarded a player of the week honor. In addition to Uche, linebacker Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-sack performance in the Pats’ win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Kicker Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8 at the New York Jets, and rookie defensive back Marcus Jones was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 11 for his offering against the New York Jets.

In the aftermath of their Week 14 win, the Patriots remain out west for the week, practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before facing-off against Josh McDaniels and the Raiders (5-8) on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium.

