David Andrews, Jonathan Taylor Status Revealed: Patriots-Colts Injury Report

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 9 matchup in Foxboro.

The Pats and the Colts are set to square off on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .

While New England’s will be missing three members of their offense, Indianapolis will be without the services of their most-potent scoring weapon.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report along with its implications for Sunday’s game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)

OUT

C David Andrews - Concussion (DNP)

OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker - Knee (DNP)

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (LP)

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle (LP)

RB Damien Harris - Illness (LP)

CB Jack Jones - Illness (DNP)

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring (LP)

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring (LP)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle (LP)

What it means for the Patriots:

As David Andrews remains sidelined for the 11th straight, as he continues to recover from a concussion, it is becoming more likely that reserve center James Ferentz will get the starting nod on Sunday. Ferentz played 100 percent of New England’s snaps in their Week 8 victory over the New York Jets. However, the seven-year veteran struggled against a tough defensive front. New England may once again wish to call upon practice-squadder Kody Russey for some added depth at center. If so, it would be Russey’s second elevation from the practice squad.

Having survived Tuesday’s trade deadline, Isaiah Wynn is likely to start at right tackle on Sunday. With swing tackle Marcus Cannon also entering the NFL’s concussion protocol, Wynn is likely to take the majority of New England’s offensive snaps. Despite his struggles in pass protection, the ex-Georgia Bulldog is still capable of providing the type of run blocking needed to help neutralize the Colt’s front seven. Reserve tackle Yodny Cajuste should see some time at the position as well.

Although wideout DeVante Parker is set to sit out on Sunday, New England will continue their commitment to three-receiver sets; utilizing alpha target Jakobi Meyers, rookie Tyquan Thornton and the recently-resurrected Kendrick Bourne. While Bourne has been slow to emerge in the Pats offense, his playing time is likely to exceed that of Nelson Agholor. Like Wynn, Agholor remained in New England, despite being the subject of several trade rumors. If the Colts focus their efforts on slowing New England’s run game, Agholor may benefit from the Pats potential increased usage of their receivers.

Running back Damien Harris returned to practice as a limited participant, after having missed each of the team’s previous sessions with an illness.

While Harris may be trending in the right direction, rookie cornerback Jack Jones was the lone member of New England’s questionable to not practice on Friday. He is dealing with an illness, as well. It remains unclear if Jones’ illness is in anyway similar to that of Harris.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-4-1)

OUT

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring (DNP)

QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder (DNP)

LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral (DNP)

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle (DNP)

LB E.J. Speed - Ankle (LP)

T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle

What it means for the Colts:

Conspicuous by his absence from Indy’s practices throughout the week, coach Frank Reich confirmed the obvious on Friday when he ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out for Week 9.

Just one year-removed from an MVP-caliber performance in 2021, Taylor’s productivity has significantly cooled in 2022. Thus far, he has amassed 462 yards on 197 carries for a 4.3-yard average and just one touchdown. Still, it should be noted that Injuries and inconsistency along the offensive line have contributed to the decline of the Colts running game. Despite his slowed production, Taylor is still the type of runner which can cause difficulty for New England’s run defense. Last season, Taylor ran for 170 yards and scored on a 67-yard fourth-quarter run with 2:01 left to help the Colts secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots in Week 15.

With Taylor out, Indianapolis will rely on running back Deon Jackson, as well as the recently-acquired Zack Moss, who arrived in Indianapolis on Thursday after his inclusion in the deal which sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. The Colts may also choose to elevate veteran running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad for additional depth at the position.

