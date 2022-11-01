Standing Pat: New England Punts on Record Day of NFL Deadline Trades

One of the highlights of New England's season: Crouching Pat.

One of the lowlights: Standing pat.

On a record-breaking deadline day that capped off a head-spinning week of NFL transactions, the New England Patriots ultimately decided to keep their mediocre football team as is. Amidst the flurry of trades - including 15 in the past week and a record 10 on Tuesday - the Pats punted.

With a record of 4-4, a recently unsettled quarterback situation and virtually zero hope to compete in an elite AFC East, New England decided to essentially fold and watch the AFC's bigger boys - including two teams in its own division - make moves geared toward a berth in Super Bowl LVII in February.

It was "Pat Patriot" - the iconic logo crouching over the football - who adorned the team's throwback uniforms in an impressive recent shutout of the Detroit Lions. But Tuesday the Pats did nothing, watching as both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins made significant trades.

It was thought that they might be able move a couple players out of their dog house and onto other rosters. But, alas, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and receiver Kendrick Bourne are still on the roster headed into Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts. While Wynn and his $10 million contract attracted no suitors, the Chicago Bears kicked the tires on Bourne before instead trading for Pittsburgh Steelers' receiver Chase Claypool. Given the ascension of running back Rhamondre Stevenson, veteran Damien Harris was also reportedly made available.

The Pats were handcuffed by the salary cap, with their relatively small $1.8 million of room making them unable to take on additional salary in a deal.

With teams attempting to mimic the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 blueprint that saw them trade for pass-rusher Von Miller at the deadline and go on to win a championship, the trade market was a frenzy including Tuesday's 10 deals:

Buffalo Bills acquired S Dean Marlow from the Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo Bills acquired RB Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.

Miami Dolphins acquired RB Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami Dolphins acquired LB Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos.

Atlanta Falcons acquired CB Rashad Felton from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver Broncos acquired LB Jacob Martin from the New York Jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars acquired WR Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers acquired CB Will Jackson III from the Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears acquired WR Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings acquired TE T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

The Bills acquired another offensive weapon for quarterback Josh Allen in Hines. The Dolphins countered by trading for Chubb, a pass-rusher they hope can sack Allen and/or the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes come playoff time. Buffalo also added defensive help with Marlow, while Miami added offensive depth with Wilson.

In the AFC East, the rich got richer. And the Pats, well, were neither buyers or sellers.

