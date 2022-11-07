Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones Among Standouts: Patriots-Colts Notebook

FOXBORO — Though the New England Patriots may not be riding high heading into the ‘bye,’ they are more than happy to earn the win in Week 9.

Quarterback Mac Jones threw for a touchdown, while avoiding throwing an interception. Kicker Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots pass rush logged nine sacks to help New England defeat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their Week 10 break in the action.

Still, there is plenty for the Pats to evaluate and improve upon as they prepare for the 2022 campaign’s second-half. The defense looked dominant, while special teams stood out and their offense was … serviceable on Sunday.

In that vein, here is a look below the surface at some of the afternoon’s most eye-opening moments.

Offense Observations:

Mac Jones ‘Ebb and Flow’ Continues

As has been the case throughout the season, Jones saw his share of success and struggle against the Colts. The Pats starter completed 20-of-30 for 147 yards and one touchdown. The second-year signal-caller had some solid moments in evading pressure. However, the Patriots play-calling brain trust continues to dial-up deep verticals, which Jones has executed with mixed results. His two longest completions went to tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry for 24 and 30 yards respectively.

Jones’ troubles seem to stem from fixating on his initial reads, as opposed to seeing the entire field. His incompletions are often the result of continuing to force the ball to the targets he has identified before the snap. When unavailable, he often holds on to the ball too long, or is left with no choice but to throw it away. While his lack of time in the pocket due to a struggling offensive line should shoulder much of the blame, the 24-year-old must make adjustments during the week ahead in an attempt to correct the problem. Week 9’s game film should make a great resource in that regard.

Stevenson is the One … RB1

Stevenson continues to settle into his role as New England’s lead running back with each passing week. The Pats’ fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards, while catching three passes for 10 yards. The ex-Oklahoma Sooner was also on the receiving end of the Pats only offensive touchdown, a one-hand grab off a 3-yard pass from Mac Jones.

Stevenson has already surpassed his rookie total in scrimmage yards (775 in 2022, 729 in 2021) and has at least 15 carries in four of his last five games. While his touches may decrease with Harris’ return in Week 11, Stevenson has cemented his place as the top option at the position for the remainder of the season.

Defense Observations:

Pass-Rush Nearly Earns Double-Digit Sacks

With the Patriots defense holding the Colts’ offense to a 12-percent success rate on early-down rushing attempts, their pass-rush was able to come alive in a big way. The unit generated a season-high nine sacks on Indianapolis’ quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The mark is tied for the most under coach Bill Belichick, as well as for the second-most in team history.

Linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche each contributed three sacks. Judon has been New England’s mist-dynamic defender, having now compiled 11.5 sacks through nine games. He is only one away from tying his career high of 12.5, which he set in 2021.

Ja’Whaun Bentley and Raekwon McMillan each logged one sack, while Jahlani Tavai and Deatrich Wise Jr. combined for one, as well. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale had a sack negated by a penalty for roughing the passer. Had the whistle not occurred, the Pats would have finished the day with 10 quarterback takedowns.

Third-Down Dominance

Though several stat lines will help to tell the story of the Pats defensive dominance against the Colts, their holding the opposition to 0-for-14 on third down is the most impressive. Since 1991, the Patriots are the third team to hold an opponent to 0-for-14 or more on third down in a game. In total, New England’s defense held Indianapolis to just 64 total first half yards, including just 19 yards in its first six drives. Overall, Indianapolis had just 121 total yards, the lowest total allowed by a Patriots defense since they held the Jets to 105 total yards in 2019.

Key Play of the Game:

After the Pats fast-moving defense forced yet another Colts punt with time winding down in the second quarter, Indianapolis punter Matt Haack lined up on 4th and 9 from their own 26-yard line. Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones was able to find a break in the Colts’ special teams coverage, and blocked Haack’s punt attempt.

The ball was recovered by New England’s special teams gunner Brendan Schooler at Indianapolis’ 8-yard line.

Using only two offensive snaps, Jones found running back for the 3-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson, giving the Pats a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Jones provided New England’s final points of the day on a 17-yard pick six of Ehlinger with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter.

Patriots Country Game Ball: Matthew Judon

While a strong case can be made for cornerback and Sunday special teams standout Jonathan Jones, Judon is well deserving of Week 9’s top accolades. Judon had his second career three-sack game and his third multi-sack game of the 2022 season with sacks of 3 and 8 yards in the first quarter and a 9-yard sack in the third quarter. It is his 11th multi-sack game of his career, including his fifth with the Patriots.

With his 11.5 sacks, Judon has become the fourth Patriots player with double-digit sack totals in back-to-back seasons with double digit sack totals.

Up Next:

The Patriots will enjoy a bye week for Week 10. They will welcome the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

