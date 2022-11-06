Patriots vs. Colts: New England Blocks Punt For 13-0 Lead - WATCH

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots waited until there was 6:58 in the second quarter to have themselves a ‘block party.’

The Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they play the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

After the Pats fast-moving defense forced yet another Colts punt, Indianapolis punter Matt Haack lined up on 4th and 9 form their own 26-yard line. Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones was able to find a break in the Colts’ special teams coverage, and blocked Haack’s punt attempt.

The ball was recovered by New England’s special teams gunner Brendan Schooler at Indianapolis’ eight-yard line.

Using only two offensive snaps, quarterback Mac Jones found running back for the three-yard touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson.

The two long-time rivals are meeting for the second straight season. In 2021, the Pats dropped a 27-17 decision to the Colts in Week 15. Still, the Patriots lead the overall series with a 48-29 record in the regular season and a 4-1 record in the postseason.

Added to the pair of Nick Folk field goals from earlier in the quarter, New England took the 13-0 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the half.

