Marcus Cannon, J.J. Taylor Included In Four Roster Moves For Patriots vs. Colts

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have made a series of roster movs in advance of their Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve (IR) on Saturday, while signing running back J.J. Taylor to their active roster

They also elevated center Kody Russey and hybrid receiver/running back Lynn Bowden, Jr. from the practice squad.

Since rejoining the Patriots in early October, Cannon has appeared in five games, making four starts primarily at right tackle. Having previously overcome non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, he played nine seasons with the Patriots. The Pats drafted him in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He appeared in 115 games with 69 starts over nine seasons, serving as the team’s right tackle from 2016 through 2019. His best season came in 2016, when he started 15 games, earned second-team All-Pro honors and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI. The 34-year-old was traded to the Houston Texans prior to the start of the 2021 season, where he played four games before being placed on IR with a back injury.

Cannon will now be forced to sit for at least the next four games as he recovers from a concussion.

Incumbent starter Isaiah Wynn is expected to start at right tackle against the Colts, with swing lineman Yodny Cajuste acting in reserve duty.

Taylor has spent the entirety of 2022 on the Pats practice squad, after being released by the team during final roster cuts on Aug. 31. Despite being a bit underutilized during his tenure in New England, Taylor remains a solid option for the Pats as a reserve rusher. The 24-year-old has rushed for 147 yards on 42 carries, while earning two touchdowns throughout his career. His ability to receive out of the backfield should provide some additional help on third down attempts. However, Taylor is capable of making things happen on early downs, as well. When he is at his best, the former Arizona Wildcat has the shiftiness and the skill set to be the team’s ‘change-of-pace’ back. In that regard, his size is more of a help than a hindrance in playing that role. Taylor is quite effective between-the-tackles, and can contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield. With fellow running back Damien Harris expected to miss Sunday’s game with an illness, Taylor is likely to see a few snaps in relief of lead back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The team also elevated undrafted rookie center Kody Russey from the practice squad. Russey will likely serve as the backup center for starter James Ferentz, who is once again getting the nod due to team captain David Andrews’ continued recovery from a concussion. He spent his first five collegiate seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Houston. At 6-2, 292, he has adequate size, as well the versatility to alight at guard or center. He started 60 games over six seasons. Russey was also named second team all-conference as a senior. This will be his second game day promotion. Russey was active for the Pats in their 22-17 victory over the New York Jets in Week 8, but did not play.

Lastly, Bowden earns his first game day elevation as a member of the Patriots. The ex-Las Vegas Raider and Miami Dolphin has played a number of positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver and a return man on special teams. In fact, Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football, while playing for the University of Kentucky. At 5-11, 195-pounds, Bowden should provide the Pats with the type of ‘utility player’ which has customarily thrived in their system. He possesses the size necessary to compete at the receiver position, while being lean enough to demonstrate effectiveness as a runner. New England, who has long-valued versatility in their depth players, is likely to utilize his skills both on offense and special teams.

