Patriots C David Andrews Enters Concussion Protocol: Status vs. Jets?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may be without the services of one of their team captains as hey head into a crucial intra-divisional matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday.

Center David Andrews has reportedly been placed into the league’s concussion protocol, after suffering a head injury during the Pats 33-14 Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The 30-year-old left the game in the fourth quarter after being on the wrong end of an illegal blindside block from Bears defensive tackle and former Patriot Mike Pennel. After the play, Andrews remained face down on the field for about a minute, before slowly exiting the field with the team’s training staff.

Pennel was subsequently ejected from the game.

The egregious nature of Pennel’s hit not only drew the ire of Patriots fans, it also caught the attention of Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who admonished the defender after his removal from the game.

“Totally in the wrong. He [Pennel] should not do that,” Eberflus said. “I told him right afterward. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”

Though Patriots coach Bill Belichick allowed Eberflus’ remarks to echo his sentiments, his refusal to add further comment likely indicated his disdain for Pennel’s actions.

“I think Coach Eberflus probably put it well, so I don’t have anything to add to that,” Belichick noted when asked about the play Tuesday morning.

New England will certainly miss Andrews on the field. Since joining the team in 2015, the former Georgia Bulldog has been the exemplar of a team player. Throughout his career, the former undrafted free agent started 86 regular season games (96, including the postseason) for New England, providing stout protection for the Pats’ quarterbacks. Andrews has won two Super Bowls with the franchise and is a six-time team captain.

In June, the Patriots restructured Andrews’ contract, creating cap space to accommodate the signing of their 2022 draft picks, offensive lineman Cole Strange, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he has played is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability. He is also one of the Pats’ most durable players. Save for missing the entire 2019 season due to the discovery of blood clots in his lungs, Andrews has missed just eight games in six years.

If Andrews is to be sidelined, veteran James Ferentz is the likely choice to replace him as New England’s starting center. Ferentz has played in 29 games (making six starts) for the Patriots throughout the past five seasons. This season, he has appeared in two games as a reserve. Ferentz also finished the game at the position for the Patriots Monday night. The Patriots also have undrafted free agent center Kody Russey on their practice squad.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced updates to their concussion protocol, which ensures that Andrews’ injury will be given its proper attention.

The Patriots will return to the practice field on Wednesday, as they begin their preparation for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

