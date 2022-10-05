Skip to main content

Another Patriots Offensive Weapon Out With Injury: Who'll Miss Sunday vs. Lions?

Tight end Jonnu Smith was another New England Patriots medical departure in the first half of last Sunday's loss in Green Bay.

The New England Partiots' tight end situation is getting ... well, tight.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran Jonnu Smith's ankle issue is now a sprain, one said to be a "week-to-week" case as the Patriots try to pick up the pieces from an overtime loss in Green Bay. He is likely to miss Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.

Smith missed the late stages of the battle against the Packers after leaving during the first half due to an ankle injury, joining starting quarterback Brian Hoyer.

The former Tennessee Titan is in the midst of his second season with the Patriots, earning 352 yards on 35 receptions, including one score, over 20 contests after inking a four-year, $50 million deal.

Smith's untimely ailment puts the Patriots in a precarious spot in Rob Gronkowski's former domain: with his departure, Hunter Henry is the only rostered tight end on the active group. After leading the team with nine touchdown catches last season, Henry only has five catches for 41 yards and no scores through four games.

New England (1-3) likely won't panic too much: while listed as a receiver, Lil'Jordan Humphrey has regularly been used as an outside blocker in the spot, while the team also has Matt Sokol to call up from the practice squad. But the situation is certainly the last thing the Patriots' meandering offense needs at this point in time, especially with backup thrower Bailey Zappe poised to take over until franchise man Mac Jones returns. 

The team has relied upon tight ends to build some of its most recent success: since 2010, the Patriots have four at least part-time representatives (Gronkowski, Henry, Martellus Bennett, and Benjamin Watson) in the top 40 tight ends when it comes to receiving yards. Since Gronkowski's departure, several well-invested disappointments have failed to fill his cleats. That includes recent third-round choices Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, each of who were released after the most recent training camp activities. Asiasi has lingered on Cincinnati's active roster while Keene was recently dropped by Philadelphia's practice squad. 

