It has been an up-and-down season so far for the New England Patriots, as they enter their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a 1-2 record.

Against quality opponents in the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens the Patriots have struggled on both sides of the ball, while the defense looked good in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, as they travel to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, their defense will need to put together a masterclass if they want to stay in the game with a chance to win it. They will be without quarterback Mac Jones, turning instead to his backup Brian Hoyer.

One game does not define a season, but a strong showing even without Jones would offer Patriots' fans hopes for a season that at times has looked lost.

If Hoyer and the Patriots struggle, though, it could be a long season even when Jones comes back, as the Patriots look to make it back to the playoffs in a division featuring the Buffalo Bills and an upstart Dolphins team.

Stay tuned here at PatriotsCountry.com as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Packers on Sunday afternoon from Lambeau Field.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 3, Packers 0

The Patriots will receive the opening kickoff, starting their drive at their own 25.

Damien Harris takes three straight carries for 8, 3 and 6 yards as the Patriots' offense finds life early.

Hoyer finds Nelson Agholor for a deep gain of 27 yards and the Patriots move into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Nick Folk drills the 37-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter. The drive went 56 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:15 off the clock.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 25.

Rodgers immediately finds Allen Lazard for a gain of 24 yards and the Packers move close to midfield.

FUMBLE RECOVERY PATRIOTS: The Patriots' defense comes up huge one play later, forcing the fumble and jumping on it to kill the Packers' drive.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Packers 49.

The Packers' defense comes up with an 8-yard sack to force 4th and 8, pushing the Patriots out of field goal range and into a punt.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 20.

Aaron Jones bursts through the middle of the Patriot defense for a gain of 20 yards, with an extra 15 yards tacked on due to a facemask penalty.

The Patriot defense stiffens up following the Jones' gain, and forces a Packers' punt.



The Patriots will start their drive at their own 8.

The Patriot offense can't overcome an early false start and are forced into a three and out.

The Packers wills start their drive at midfield.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 3, Packers 0

