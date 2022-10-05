Perfect Cure For Patriots Sick Offense: Here Come Lions

Just what the "doctor" ordered: The Detroit Lions' defense is making a house call to Foxboro.

As if coach Bill Belichick scheduled a creampuff for homecoming, the struggling New England Patriots pick on somebody their own size Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 1-3 Lions come to town offering up by far the NFL's worst defense.

Through four games, Detroit has allowed the league's most points (141), yards (1,779) and rushing touchdowns (10). The Lions haven't forced a punt on their opponents' last 13 possessions. In last week's 48-45 loss the Seahawks didn't have to punt in a game for the first time in their 46-year history.

For an offense that's produced only 74 points and is likely down to a third-string rookie quarterback - Bailey Zappe - making his first NFL start, Detroit's defense could be the perfect elixir.

On a day in which New England brings its vintage red uniforms out of the mothballs, even Pat Patriot could jump off the helmet and generate points against the Lions.

"We’re in this vicious cycle right now," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "And so, we’ve got to pull things way, way back and just get our confidence back and getting some trust among teammates. That comes with scheme, that comes with personnel, and we’re going to work through it."



Whether starter Mac Jones (ankle), No. 2 Brian Hoyer (concussion) or Zappe plays quarterback, the Patriots will have their best opportunity to get the offense in gear. New England hasn't scored more than 26 points in a game; Detroit hasn't allowed fewer than 27.

Detroit defensive coordinator (and former New York Jets cornerback) Aaron Glenn blitzes about 40 percent of the time, but without impactful results. The Lions have only seven sacks; New England 11.

Should be a philosophical tug-of-war, with Belichick's conservative, "don't lose" strategy yanking against Campbell's preference for a shootout. To combat their shabby defense, the Lions have a high-powered offense that also leads the NFL in yards and points. The Lions surrendered 555 yards to Geno Smith and the Seahawks. But they also average 35 points per game, a full touchdown more than the second-highest scoring team - the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots, who are favored by three points, are looking to avoid their first 1-4 start since 2000.

