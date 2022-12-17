Familiar Foes: Raiders Feature Several Ex-Patriots

Some may call Sunday's Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders a 'Blast from the Pats.'

While much has been written and discussed regarding the strategic 'chess match' between head coaches Bill Belichick of the Patriots and [former Pats offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels of the Raiders, Las Vegas' roster features a notable number of prominent ex-Pats players who are making a name for themselves in the Nevada desert.

In fact, they each have a chance to have an impact against their former team on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

With just over 24 hours until kickoff, here is a brief snapshot of former Patriots who may make an impression for the Raiders this weekend.

Chandler Jones

Jones is unquestionably the most high-profile ex-Pat currently on the Raiders roster. He is also the most likely to play a prominent role in affecting the Patriots offensive strategy. The four-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, Super Bowl XLIX champion and member of the NFL’s latest All-Decade team got off to a slow start in his first year in Las Vegas. However, he has come on lately, logging four sacks and 11 quarterback pressures in Las Vegas' last three games. Primarily aligning on the right side, Jones will match up with Pats left tackle (and ex-Raider) Trent Brown. Though Jones’ athleticism has declined in recent years, he is still capable of utilizing his bull rush to keep Pats quarterback Mac Jones under pressure, especially if Brown continues his recent struggles in pass protection.

Brandon Bolden

Bolden had a career-year for the Patriots in 2021. The Ole Miss product amassed 226 rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown. He was also a veritable force in receiving out of the backfield, with 41 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns. As such, he parlayed his performance into a lucrative free-agent deal with the Raiders in the offseason. Thus far, he has logged eight carries for 34 yards, nine catches for 57 yards and his 19th career touchdown on offense. However, Bolden’s greatest impact continues to be on special teams where he has taken 53 percent of the Raiders' snaps in the game’s third phase. Given his knowledge of the Pats system, he could see extended looks in early down packages, or on third down by isolating him on New England’s linebackers.

Jakob Johnson

Having joined the Pats via the International Player Pathway Program in 2019, Johnson proved himself as a valuable member of the Patriots’ offense. During his three years in New England, the native of Stuttgart, Germany displayed superb blocking skills [primarily in the run game], as well as being a capable contributor on special teams. The 27-year-old signed with the Raiders as a free agent in the offseason. He has appeared in every game for Las Vegas, starting seven of them as a lead blocker, while logging four catches for seven yards. Johnson is once again expected to be a key component in the Raiders running game in Week 15.

Duron Harmon

In seven years with the Patriots, Harmon earned three Super Bowl championships while compiling 17 interceptions, 175 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. After brief stints with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, the Rutgers product joined the Raiders prior to the start of the season. In 13 games, he has logged 59 tackles, a pair of forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions returned for 86 yards and a touchdown, starting all but one game for their defensive backfield. Harmon is still an effective downhill defender, and should be tasked with containing New England’s receiving running backs.

Jarrett Stidham

Patriots fans know all-too-well how one moment on the field can change the complexity of a team’s quarterback situation. While Raiders starter is fully expected to both start and play wire-to-wire on Sunday, former Pats backup Jarrett Stidham is always ready to take the ball in a moment’s notice, should an emergency arise. The 26-year-old has appeared in three regular-season games, since joining Las Vegas in the offseason. He has completed 8-of-13 passes for 72 yards with zero touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor has carved out a notable role along the Raiders offensive line in 2022. The former Pats swing lineman played in 14 games as a Raider in 2021, taking snaps at left tackle and right guard. He has started 13 games at right tackle for Las Vegas this season. However, Eluemunor was listed as questionable for Week 15, as he continues to battle oblique and wrist injuries.

Tashawn Bower

Bower spent parts of three seasons with the Patriots, as a member of the practice squad as well as the active roster. He totalled 14 tackles, one batted pass and one sack. Following a brief stay with the Minnesota Vikings, the 27-year-old joined the Raiders in April. In six appearances this season, Bower has rotated in off the edges and on special teams. Despite being second on Las Vegas’ depth chart at left defensive end (behind starter Maxx Crosby), Bower was inactive for last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots and Raiders are set for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Dec, 18 from Allegiant Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.