Patriots-Raiders Injury Report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers Status?

Three Patriots starters have been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 15 matchup in Sin City.

The Pats and the Raiders are set to square off on Sunday, Dec. 18. at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.

While one of New England’s highest-profile defensive players may be close to his return, a new wrinkle has emerged in the strength of their secondary. Also, both teams’ respective lists of ‘questionables’ may provide some additional insight on potential inactives.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report from the Dick Tomey practice fields on the University of Arizona’s campus in Tucson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-6)

OUT

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back (LP)

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle (FP)

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (LP)

CB Jack Jones, Knee (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

What it means for New England:

Unsurprisingly, Parker has been ruled out for Week 15, as he remains in concussion protocol. However, Meyers return to the field provided the Pats receiving corps with some much-needed positivity. The veteran wideout has also been recovering from a concussion since sustaining a hit to the head in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His potential return to the lineup would once again give Mac Jones his top pass-catching target. If Meyers is not able to suit up, fellow wideouts Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton will face a heavy workload. The team also has receivers Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Tre Nixon available for game day elevation via the practice squad.

Perhaps even more concerning is the status of Stevenson, who has arguably been the Pats most reliable offensive player this season. After missing both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sessions, Stevenson returned to the field on Friday as a limited participant. Though there is optimism that he may be able to play, Pats rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong proved themselves capable of carrying the load. If neither Stevenson, nor Damien Harris (thigh) is able to play, practice squad running back J.J. Taylor would almost certainly be elevated to the game day roster.

Defensively, Mills’ absence may be equally significant to that of his teammates on offense. Raiders star wideout Davante Adams has the potential of being a nightmarish cover for the Patriots secondary. With Mills out, the Pats will look to veteran Jonathan Jones to lock down the defensive backfield, with help from rookie Marcus Jones on the perimeter. The wild card in determining the fate of New England’s secondary on Sunday may be fellow rookie Jack Jones. Despite missing both practices, Jones was back for the Pats practice finale on Friday. If he plays, he will provide perimeter help to the other Jonses in coverage on Adams. Still, Mills coverage abilities and route knowledge will be sorely missed. Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade will serve as depth options, while recently-signed rookie defensive back Quandre Mosely could be an option for elevation via the practice squad.

Second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore may be inching his way closer to the field for game day. The Pats opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve (IR) on Wednesday, with the Alabama product having practiced all three days. Barmore’s potential return would bolster an already potent Patriots’ pass rush. New England has until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Barmore from IR to make him eligible to play on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)

OUT

G Alex Bars, Knee (DNP)

CB Rock Ya-Sin, Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

T Jackson Barton, Back (LP)

DT Andrew Billings, Fibula (LP)

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, Oblique/Wrist (LP)

RB Josh Jacobs, Quad/Hand (LP)

LB Denzel Perryman, Hip (LP)

What it means for Las Vegas:

Cornerback Rock-Ya Sin has officially been ruled out with a knee injury. The Temple university product has compiled 45 total tackles and seven passes-defensed in 2022. In his absence, cornerback Sam Webb will likely get the start in his place. Webb had been battling an illness for much of the week, but was removed from Friday’s report, indicating that he will be a full-go on Sunday.

Running back Josh Jacobs is officially questionable for Week 15. The Raiders top rusher (quadriceps/hand) has been a limited participant at practice for the past two days. However, the team is expecting him to be ready to play. Jacobs has carried the ball 269 times for 1,402 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Should he be inactive, reserve rushers Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and ex-Patriot Brandon Bolden are all likely to see increased carries.

Lastly, many an watchful eye will be on tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow, who began their respective 21-day evaluation periods for potential returns from IR. Waller has missed the Raiders' last five games due to a hamstring injury, after previously missing most of the summer with a similar issue. Renfrow, meanwhile, has played just six games this year — first missing time with a concussion, and now returning from separate rib and hamstring injuries.

Like Barmore with the Patriots, Las Vegas also faces Saturday’s deadline to activate the pair to make them eligible for game action this weekend.

