Patriots Listless Offense, Punt Block Lead To 17-3 Halftime Deficit At Raiders

The New England Patriots are engaged in a tight battle with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The New England Patriots are looking to move to 8-6 on the season as they remain embroiled in a pivotal matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

With the Buffalo Bills victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, the Pats have the chance to equal the Fins’ record with a victory of their own. However, old friend Josh McDaniels and the ‘Silver and Black’ pose quite the formidable challenge, with significant star power on both sides of the ball.

Here is a look at the action from the first half:

Scoring Plays:

The Raiders struck first on Sunday, with a 12-play, 42-yard drive, which was highlighted by an impressive pass break up by rookie cornerback Marcus Jones. The ex-Houston Cougars saved a would-be gain for significant yardage, as quarterback Derek Carr attempted to find top wideout Davante Adams on 1st and from their own 39. Jones showcased his speed and ball skills to knock the ball away from Adams. Still, the Raiders continued to plod their way down the field, capping the drive with a 49-yard from Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson.

Mac Jones led the Pats on a 14-play. 82-yard drive to their first points of the afternoon. The drive was highlighted by a 21-yard completion from Jones to rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton, in which he Baylor product showcased his speed and ability to separate. Fellow rookie Pierre Strong, Jr. logged a pair of short yardage gains, while tight end Jonnu Smith hauled in a 13-yard catch to put New England into Raiders territory. However, miscommunication regarding both personnel and play-calling stalled the Pats momentum. While Jones had apparently lunged for a fourth-down touchdown, a costly false-start penalty on Smith brought the field-goal until on to the field. Nick Folk connected on the 24-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels exploited two minor deficiencies in the Pats defense to give Las Vegas its first touchdown of the game. Using the running prowess of Josh Jacobs, as well as a 20-yard deep shot to receiver Keelan Cole to advance the ball. However, New England’s difficulties in conversing tight ends proved to be most costly. With offensive tackle Thayer Mumford reporting in as an eligible, jumbo tight end, Carr was able to find his rhythm under the added protection of Las Vegas’ offensive line. Carr ultimately connected with Darren Waller for the 25-yard scoring strike, capping an 11-play, 76-yard drive giving the Raiders a 10-3 advantage.

About to punt the ball away to end the half, Michael Palardy had his attempted blocked by Raiders gunner Malcolm Koonce, which was received by Pats safety Jabrill Peppers (whose missed assignment led to the block) at the New England 20-yard line. Carr and the Raiders made the Pats pay for their miscue, with a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mack Hollins.

New England trails 17-3 at the half.

Injury Watch:

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was poked in the eye during an offensive series in the second quarter. New England’s medical staff has been attending to Henry’s eye, applying ice to reduce swelling, while monitoring his eyeball. Henry remained in the game, but his vision has been compromised.

The Patriots won the coin toss and deferred. As such, they will possess the ball first in the second half.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.