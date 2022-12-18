New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live In-Game Updates

The Patriots stay on the road as they take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots remain on the road once again as they are out west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Following their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Monday the Patriots possess the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. A win over the Raiders today would help the Patriots maintain that playoff position as the regular season approaches the end.

The Raiders themselves are coming off of a 17-16 loss last Thursday to the Los Angeles Rams, but prior to that had won three straight.

While they have not lived up to their preseason expectations, the Raiders are still a team that can make the Patriots pay if they aren't careful. The trio of Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams will not make life easy for the Patriots defense.

As for the Patriots, while they are still without running back Damien Harris, they will have Rhamondre Stevenson as well as receiver Jakobi Meyers for Mac Jones to work with on offense.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon from Allegiant Stadium.

