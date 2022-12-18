Patriots-Raiders Inactives: Barmore, Stevenson, Meyers IN

The New England Patriots list six inactives, while the Las Vegas Raiders list seven for Sunday’s Week 15 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

The New England Patriots are set for a Sunday afternoon contest with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Raiders have released their lists of inactives:

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

CB Jalen Mills

WR DeVante Parker

RB Damien Harris

DT Sam Roberts

CB Jack Jones

S Joshuah Bledsoe

What it means for the Patriots:

Both running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) will play, after missing some practice time earlier in the week. Meyers return will help their Patriots passing game, which will be missing receiver DeVante Parker, as he remains in concussion protocol.

As a result of his designation, Harris will now miss his third consecutive game. He has not played since leaving the Patriots 33-26 Thanksgiving night loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the opening drive of the second half with a thigh injury. being sidelined, New England will look to a pair of rookies to carry the ball in the ground game to provide Stevenson with some relief on Sunday.

Second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore is active. The Pats opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve (IR) on Wednesday, with the Alabama product having practiced all three days. Barmore’s return bolsters an already potent Patriots’ pass rush.

The absence of both veteran Jalen Mills and rookie Jack Jones is tough news for the Patriots secondary. Mills coverage abilities and route knowledge will be sorely missed, as will Jones’ athleticism. Fellow rookie Marcus Jones will see time on the perimeter, opposite veteran starter Jonathan Jones. Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade will serve as depth options in Week 15.

RAIDERS INACTIVES:

G Alex Bars

CB Rock Ya-Sin

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Andrew Billings

DT Neil Farrell

T Jackson Barton

G Netane Muti

What it means for the Raiders:

After respective stints on injured reserve, tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow are active and will play against the Patriots, providing much-needed help to quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders offense.

Cornerback Rock-Ya Sin has officially been ruled out with a knee injury. The Temple university product has compiled 45 total tackles and seven passes-defensed in 2022. In his absence, cornerback Sam Webb will likely get the start in his place. Webb had been battling an illness for much of the week, but was removed from Friday’s report, indicating that he would be a full-go for this matchup.

Running back Josh Jacobs is active, after being questionable for Week 15. The Raiders top rusher (quadriceps/hand) has been a limited participant at practice for the past two days. However, the team is expecting him to be ready to play. Jacobs has carried the ball 269 times for 1,402 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Should he be inactive, reserve rushers Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and ex-Patriot Brandon Bolden are all likely to see increased carries.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.