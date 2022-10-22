Zappe Hour Over: What Can Patriots Mac Jones Learn From Rookie QB?

It's always "Zappe Hour" somewhere. Alas, Monday night in Foxboro - ready or not - Mac will be back.

New England quarterback Mac Jones, who took snaps with the first-team offense during Thursday's practice, is expected to return to the lineup after a three-week absence with a sprained ankle when the Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

When he limped off the field in the wake of a game-ending interception and a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 25, the Pats were 1-2 and turning to veteran Brian Hoyer. When Jones returns, they will be 3-3 and on a two-game winning streak thanks to one of the darlings of the NFL season: rookie fourth-round draft choice Bailey Zappe.

While NFL all-time greats are divided on which quarterback the Patriots should go with - Jones or Zappe - one thing is clear: New England's offense going forward should be smarter and better in light of the rookie's success.

Based on buzz and TV ratings, New England doesn't seem ready for a return to norm. The Patriots' victory over the Cleveland Browns last week earned a larger local viewership than last year's highest-rated game: Tom Brady's ballyhooed return.

Zappe, the spicy new dish, has breathed life into your stagnant old favorite restaurant. Last week he threw for 300+ yards and two touchdowns in a victory. Jones, who went to the Pro Bowl last season as a rookie, has accomplished that feat only twice in 20 NFL starts. The last Bears' quarterback to produce that type of game was Mitch Trubisky in 2018.

"I think he does a really good job for us and is doing what is asked of him," said center David Andrews after the Browns game when asked about Zappe.

But with Jones back in control, the Patriots can be even better. How?

The Patriots made a clear effort to put Zappe in safer positions compared with how aggressive they had Jones playing at the start of the season. He is averaging just 6.6 air yards per attempt, compared to Jones' 10.0.

The offensive brain trust led by Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia might have "dumbed down" the game plan, but it worked. The Pats went from barely using play-action (they were at the bottom of the league through the first two weeks) to using it much more frequently with Zappe. The rookie had play-action called for him on 35 percent of drop-backs, three times higher than Jones' 11 percent play-action rate from Weeks 1-3.

New England's offense -granted it's faced the NFL's two worst defenses the last two weeks in the Browns (31st) and Detroit Lions (32nd) - has also flourished from protecting Zappe, even if it meant keeping an extra blocker in from a passing route. The Patriots have used seven or more blockers on nearly 14 percent of Bailey's drop-backs, or a 10-percent increase from Jones' plays.

Add it all up and, with a rookie quarterback, the Patriots crafted a game plan that featured more play-action, more blockers and shorter passes. Yahtzee!

Bottom line: Protected in shrink-wrap, Zappe has thrown only one interception (a blatant bobble by receiver Nelson Agholor) in 70 passes; Jones this season has thrown five in 97.

Could this turn out being Mac Jones' job, running Bailey Zappe's offense?

