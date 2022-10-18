Patriots Getting Younger ... Better?

Entering Week 7 of the NFL season there remain only two undefeated starting quarterbacks:

Jalen Hurts, and Bailey Zappe.

While Hurts has the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles as the class of the league headed toward Halloween, it's the rookie who was recently third string that is salvaging the New England Patriots' season.

And it's not just Zappe that's transformed the Pats' year from 1-3 and teetering on the verge of disaster into 3-3 optimism entering Monday night's showcase game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. A rookie class of talented players on both sides of the ball is breathing a breath of fresh air into the organization.

Suddenly, 70-year-old Bill Belichick's team is one of the youngest in the league.

"Those guys have a long, long learning curve ahead of them that they’re on and gaining ground," Belichick said of his rookies. "But it’s a marathon, and we’re barely in the first mile."

Whether necessity (Zappe filling in for injured starter Mac Jones) or no-brainer (Cole Strange being the left guard since Day 1 of OTAs), the Patriots' youth movement is undeniable. They are younger, and better.

Zappe, a fourth-round draft choice last April, is deservedly getting most of the attention, including being named NFL offensive player of the week by NBC veteran voice Peter King. Since stepping in for Jones and injured No. 2 Brian Hoyer, the 23-year-old from Western Kentucky has pushed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers into overtime at Lambeau Field and started two victories over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns by a combined 67-15.

Zappe's QB ratings in his three appearances: 107.4 at Green Bay, 100.0 against the Lions and 118.4 at Cleveland. Mac Jones' ratings in his three starts: 87.2 at the Miami Dolphins, 79.7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and 62.1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

This season: Jones has thrown five interceptions in 97 passes; Zappe one in 70.

But it's not just Zappe Hour that is intoxicating New England.

All five of the Pats' touchdowns against the Browns were scored by players 27 or younger ... four by players (receiver Tyquan Thornton and running back Rhamondre Stevenson) in their first or second years in the league.

Initially lambasted by draftniks, Strange is now a trusted lineman yet to allow a sack and whom the Pats often run behind when trying to protect late leads. Stevenson has 237 yards, two touchdowns and six catches filling in for injured starter Damien Harris the last two games. And the Pats are finally benefitting from second-round draft pick Thornton's blazing speed, watching him score against Cleveland on a catch and a run.

The only offensive position where New England seems poised to get older is right tackle, where 34-year-old veteran Marcus Cannon continues to get more snaps for struggling starter Isaiah Wynn (26).

The youth movement is also underway on defense, where several players are injecting energy and playmaking into the DNA.

Rookies Marcus and Jack Jones started at cornerback against Cleveland, and helped hold the Browns to only 258 yards passing. Jack had an interception return for a touchdown against the Packers, another pick against the Lions and a pass breakup in the end zone last week.

Sixth-round pick Sam Roberts played 22 snaps on the defensive line after an injury to Christian Barmore. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai (second-round pick in 2019) is making plays. Same for 2020 third-round pick Anfernee Jennings, who had two tackles, three quarterback hits and a half-sack of Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett.

Said linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, "He had a heck of a game."

With the rise of younger players, seeing the field much less for New England are veterans such as receiver Kendrick Bourne and safety Jabrill Peppers.

As long as the Pats continue to win, expect the trend to continue.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!