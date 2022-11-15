Patriots QB Mac Jones Chooses Partner For ‘My Cause, My Cleats’

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has always stayed true to his roots.

From his time growing up in Jacksonville, Florida to attending the University of Alabama and ultimately landing in New England as a member of the Patriots, Jones has maintained a commitment to helping those in need.

As the 24-year-old’s star has continued to rise in popularity, he has used his platform to invest his resources, but more importantly, his time for the betterment of childrens’ futures.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Jones is once again showcasing his philanthropic spirit on the big stage.

In conjunction with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Jones has confirmed that he will be representing one of the non-profit’s clubhouses as part of the NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ initiative when the Patriots play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thurs. Dec 1 at Gillette Stadium. He announced his support during a visit to the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Club in Chelsea, Massachusetts last Thursday afternoon, as the Pats enjoyed their bye week.

Jones also extended an invitation for 30 of the children to be the Patriots' Play 60 ambassadors for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets in Foxboro.

"I've volunteered at different Clubs across the country," Jones told reporters on Friday. "It's been cool to just meet the kids. It's all about the kids for me. [For me] to be able to give advice from my perspective is awesome … letting them know that when they grow up they can become whatever they want to become. So that's what I try to tell them, and just enjoy it.”

Much to the surprise and delight of the children participating in the Club’s after-school program, Jones toured the facility, meeting with the children, while participating in activities such as arts and crafts, games of catch and playing video games. The Patriots team captain was also treated to a performance by some of the Club’s musically-inclined attendees.

Since arriving as the Pats’ first-round selection (15 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones has been making himself at home in New England by becoming a significant presence in the community. In March, He made an appearance at the Boys & Girls Club of Brockton, providing gifts, footballs as well as a check for $100,000 to help further the organization’s efforts to aid the area’s youth.

Last week, Jones once again invested his time during an afternoon which neither side will ever forget. In fact, it can be said that Jones had as much [if not, more] fun as the club members.

"It was fun," Jones said. "I think whenever you go to the Boys & Girls Club it's always a good day, but we were doing music, arts and crafts, sports -- it combines everything into one. It's a pretty cool day."

Despite entering the season on the heels of an impressive rookie campaign, Jones has largely underperformed in 2022. Through six games played, he has completed 111 passes for 1,140 yards with only four touchdowns to seven interceptions. Though missing three games due to a high-ankle sprain has undoubtedly contributed to his regression, it is clear that the Alabama product has looked uncomfortable at times in New England’s ‘new-look’ offense.

In spite of his struggles, Jones has not lost his drive to constantly improve. Those qualities will continue to make him the steward of New England’s passing game during their potential stretch run towards the playoffs.

In the meantime, he will have an extra spring and some added style in his step when he takes the field against the Bills … and, he will have a bit of help from his new friends at the Jordan Club in customizing them. During his Thursday visit, Jones asked the kids for inspiration about how to best represent what the Club has meant to them, and the manner in which they hope to be represented.

"I know this place means a lot to you guys," he told them. "I don't know if you have any ideas but my cleats will be designed for you guys and it will be on TV for our game."

Some of their suggestions included the Club’s Chelsea, MA zip code (02150), a sunflower and heart -- which Jones later told Patriots.com symbolizes “the light and love [the children] feel at the club.”

While Jones' honorary ‘design team’ will not see the finished product until the ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ game on Dec. 1, they will get a chance to see him again soon when they line the team’s access tunnel during their pregame run to the field for their Week 10 showdown with the Jets.

Though the outcome of the game may be hard to predict, it is a near-lock to bet that a lot of smiles will be seen before Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

