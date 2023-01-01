Patriots Mac Jones Deals, Jakobi Meyers TD Gives Pats Win Over Dolphins, 23-21: WATCH

The Patriots remain in the playoff hunt with a big win over the Miami Dolphins.

FOXBORO — It has been quite the week for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

From questions surrounding his competence to lead his team into the postseason, to acute scrutiny of his potentially “dirty” playing style, Jones entered the calendar year of 2023 on a mission to keep his team’s playoff hopes alive in their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

With a 16-14 lead with just over nine minutes to play, Jones turned in perhaps his best series of the season.

New England traveled 89 yards on 11 plays, with Jones methodically mixing designed runs with accurate throws. The 24-year-old connected for big-gain yardage with receiver Kendrick Bourne (for 16 yards) and Jakobi Meyers for 25 yards. Jones nearly hit Meyers for another 22-yard gain, but the pass fell to the turf after Miami cornerback Keion Crossen interfered with the receiver.

The penalty placed the Patriots at the Miami five-yard line, with 1st and GOAL. Jones and the Pats would not be denied entry into the end zone, as Meyers hauled in a one-yard pass, showing the wideout’s impressive vertical leap.

The touchdown catch gave the Patriots a 23-14 lead (with a Nick Folk extra point). However, Meyers, who had already been battling a shoulder injury throughout the week, left the game immediately following the play. He is listed as questionable to return.

Miami rookie quarterback, in for the injured Teddy Bridgewater, made things interesting by finding tight end Mike Gesicki for a touchdown inside two minutes remaining, thus cutting the Pats lead to 23-21.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry’s recovery of the attempted onside kick iced the game for New England.

FINAL: Patriots 23, Dolphins 21.

