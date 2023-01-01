Patriots vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the 2022 season, Patriots Country highlights three players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will close out the 2022 regular season home schedule with the second meeting of the year against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots opened the season with a 20-7 loss at Miami on Sept. 11. As such, the team will attempt to avoid a series sweep for the second straight season. Last season, Miami earned a series sweep for the first time since 2000. The Pats are 16-4 against Miami at Gillette Stadium.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Dolphins.

Mac Jones

Despite the attention being paid to his ‘dirty’ reputation, Jones will be worth the watch on Sunday as he attempts to get the best of Miami’s pass rush. Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer continues to run a quite effective man-blitz system, with linebackers Bradly Chubb and Jaelan Phillips leading the charge. The Patriots quarterback ranks last among the NFL’s starters in both QBR (20) and completion percentage (49 percent) when facing pressure. Only New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is graded lower than Jones when facing the blitz. Therefore, avoiding pressure will be vital to the Patriots success against Miami’s defense. Jones and the Patriots may be able to take advantage of the Dolphins’ penchant to play man-to-man and frequently utilize a five-man rush. In doing so, the Dolphins defense often leaves itself vulnerable in the middle of the field. If Jones is able to find his targets on seam routes out of play action, he may be able to neutralize Miami’s ability to apply pressure.

Kendrick Bourne

Despite having spent much of the season on the Belichickian equivalent of ‘double-secret probation’ receiver Kendrick Bourne turned in his best performance of the season. In the process, he nearly became the catalyst of New England’s would-be comeback. Bourne finished the afternoon having caught six passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. He also showcased his dual-threat skill set by completing a 29-yard carry off a jet sweep on his first offensive snap in the second quarter. Bourne’s efforts in the loss proved him to be a valuable component to the Patriots offense. Against Miami, he may align both in the slot, and on the outside. Though his technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment, he has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. He has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. Should he put those skills into practice, Bourne still provides the Patriots with an explosive playmaker — something they have been lacking for much of the season.

Reserve Cornerbacks

With the rookie Jack Jones headed to injured reserve and fellow rookie Marcus Jones in concussion, having been ruled out, the Patriots will be down two of their top five options at the position. The possibility for that number to increase to four exists, as both Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jalen Mills (groin) are listed as questionable. In facing a potent Miami passing game featuring star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, New England will need to rely on second-year cornerback Shaun Wade to fill the void at the position. At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent. He may see time on the perimeter on Sunday, attempting to contain either Hill or Waddle.

The Patriots also added veteran corner Tae Hayes, by signing him to the active roster from the practice squad. The 5-9, 190-pound defensive back most recently spent time with the Carolina Panthers, both on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He was released from Carolina’s scout team on Dec. 20. Hayes played in five games with the Panthers in 2022 and had three total tackles. Overall, he has played in 11 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. The team also elevated ex-Dallas Cowboys practice squad member Quandrer Mosley. The rookie cornerback signed with New England’s practice squad in early December, after working out for the team just weeks prior. No matter the personnel they deploy, the Patriots will have their hands full in Week 17 against the potent Dolphins offense.

