Patriots Bill Belichick On Dolphins Teddy Bridgewater: 'Presents Same Problems' as Tua Tagovailoa

The eight-year veteran quarterback will be making his first career start against a Bill Belichick-led Patriots team in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots have begun their preparations for a Week 17 faceoff against the Miami Dolphins, who will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Just one day after advising that Tagovailoa had been placed in concussion protocol, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that the 24-year-old would not be in the lineup for their New Year's Day game against the Pats at Gillette Stadium.

In his stead, the Dolphins will turn to eight-year veteran Teddy Bridgewater. Despite having played 78 career games for five different teams over his nine years in the league, Sunday will mark Bridgewater's first matchup against the Patriots.

Though he has yet to game plan against him, Pats coach Bill Belichick has a great deal of respect for Bridgewater's capabilities.

“I’ve always had a ton of respect for Teddy, liked Teddy,” Belichick told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday. “Good athlete, good arm, smart kid, athletic. Presents a lot of the same problems that Tua does.”

Tagovailoa has bene one of the few young quarterbacks to experience notable success against a Belichick-coached Patriots defense. The Alabama product completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown in Miami's Week 1 20-7 victory over the Pats. It was their fourth straight victory over New England with Tagovailoa at the helm.

Though there may be some logistical differences between the two Dolphins quarterbacks, Belichick will have his team ready to compete, no matter who is taking the snaps under center.