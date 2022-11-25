Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Exits Thanksgiving Tilt With Shoulder Injury

The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are off to a fast start on Thanksgiving night.

While each team found the end zone on their respective opening drives, the Patriots first-possession score may have come at a price.

New England’s top wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, suffered a shoulder injury while diving for a reception on the Patriots’ first offensive play in their Thursday night Week 12 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After making the 26-yard catch on the pass from quarterback Mac Jones, Meyers immediately headed to the sidelines. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent, before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Patriots announced he was questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Meyers has been the Patriots’ most reliable option in the passing game this season. Entering their Week 12 matchup with the Vikings, Meyers led the team in catches (44), receiving yards (509) and receiving touchdowns (three). No other New England wide receiver had more than 17 catches through 10 games.

Fellow wideout Nelson Agholor replaced Meyers and capped the Patriots’ opening drive with a 34-yard touchdown reception from Jones. It was the first time the Pats have found the end zone in the first-quarter in 2022.

Meyers status for the second-half will be closely monitored.

With just over five minutes remaining in the half, kicker Nick Folk connected on a 46-yard field goal, giving the Pats a 13-10 lead over the Vikings.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.