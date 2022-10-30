Patriots Own Jets: Rinse and Repeat

In a 2022 where up seems down and wrong feels right - or sometimes vice-versa - it's nice of the New England Patriots to at least momentarily return us to a sense of normalcy.

Two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers looks human. Tom Brady's charmed life has hit a pothole. Elon Musk is in charge, and Kayne West is suddenly quite unpopular.

But to restore some order in this upside-down universe, the Patriots visited New Jersey on Sunday and continued their mastery of the Jets. The Pats weren't spectacular, but - as always - good enough to beat the Jets, 22-17.

They have beaten New York 13 consecutive times, since an overtime loss in 2015. In the series they've won 21 of 23. And they haven't lost a regular-season game in regulation to the Jets since Sept. 19, 2010, when Mark Sanchez was the opposing quarterback.

Like your favorite pair of old blue jeans, Sunday's fit was familiar. Comfortable. Just right.

The Jets came into this one flying high, with a four-game winning streak and visions of a playoff berth dancing in their delusional head. The Patriots were limping, in the wake of an embarrassing 19-point home loss to the lowly Chicago Bears and navigating a delicate quarterback conundrum between starter Mac Jones and rookie backup Bailey Zappe.

As they've done for a decade, the Jets cured all of New England's ailments.

Captain Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots' three interceptions of Zach Wilson and former Jet Nick Folk kicked five field goals as New England overcame a slow start for a steady victory that helps keep their season from careening into the ditch at 4-4.

It appeared late in the first half as the Jets might break the spell.

Michael Carter II intercepted a Jones pass and returned it 84 yards for an apparent touchdown and a 17-3 lead. But a roughing-the-passer penalty on John Franklin-Myers negated the play, allowing the Pats to trim their halftime deficit to 10-6.

The second half was all Patriots, with only a late Jets' touchdown making the score curiously close.

Even Wilson's first career 300-yard passing game and the Jets unveiling new black helmets couldn't tweak the truth:

New England still owns New York.

