Brady's Bad Year: Patriots Icon & Gisele File For Divorce

Considering their own plight with a 3-4 record and a season polluted by quarterback confusion, it is likely of little comfort to the New England Patriots. But for it's worth, Tom Brady's Hall-of-Fame career - and life - has finally hit a rough patch.

The iconic quarterback who led the Pats to six Super Bowls is not having a TGIF.

On the heels of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, Brady and his celebrity wife, Gisele Bündchen, officially filed for divorce Friday morning in Florida after 13 years of marriage.

Brady, 45, now has seven Super Bowl rings, and one less wedding ring.

According to reports, the couple will share joint custody of their children: son Benjamin (12) and daughter Vivian (9). Brady also has a son - John (15) - from his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Curiously, Moynahan posted a cryptic message on social media this week about failed relationships.

While Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are currently getting plenty of support from their girlfriends, Brady's disastrous 2022 on and off the field continues.

He began the year by surprisingly losing a January home playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams that ended the defending Super Bowl champs' 2021 season. In February he retired, only to change his mind 40 days later. In August he mysteriously left Tampa Bay's training camp for 11 days, explaining it as "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of sh*t going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

Last month it was reported that he and Bündchen hired divorce attorneys.

Brady is one of the winningest players in the history of team sports, but his personal strife is apparently spilling into his professional performance. Appearing much thinner than in past years, he has lost three consecutive games for the first time since he played for the Pats in 2002. His Buccaneers were held without a touchdown in a loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers two weeks ago and his body language has become increasingly and demonstrably negative.

At 3-5, Brady's current team owns a worse record than his former team (3-4).

Still, Brady leads the NFL in completions, attempts and passing yards, and has thrown only one interception.

He and Bündchen purchased a property on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach for $17 million, and she will likely stay in the area after the divorce.

