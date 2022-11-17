FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 11 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions.

The Pats listed a total of seven players on the report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Jake Bailey - Back

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

LB Anfernee Jennings - Back

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

What it means for the Patriots:

Much to the delight of both Patriots and their fans, center David Andrews has been removed from the injury report, thus indicating his full participation. As a result, the team captain will be available for Sunday’s game.

However, another veteran lineman may catch the sharp eye of the fan base in the coming days.

Despite not being listed on Wendseday’s report, left tackle Trent Brown was sidelined during initial warmups, with Isaiah Wynn participating in drills at the position, Swing tackle Yodny Cajuste took on the duties at right tackle. Brown later took reps with New England’s reserves, but did so without wearing a helmet.

Without an injury designation, the reason for Brown’s practice status remains unclear. The 6-8, 380-pound tackle was present for Monday’s practice and is one of two Patriots to play on every offensive snap this season; the other being right guard Michael Onwenu. While coach Bill Belichick has expressed his intention to leave Onwenu at right tackle for the foreseeable future, Wynn could be an option to spell Brown, if he is to miss time for any reason.

One surprising addition to the Pats report was punter Jake Bailey. Just two years removed from his All- Pro turn in 2020, Bailey is once again struggling to find both power and accuracy. He is currently averaging 35.3 net yards per punt, which is last in the league among qualified punters. His five touchbacks rank second in the league. It is unclear whether Bailey’s back injury is directly related to his recent struggles, having yet to be listed on past reports. Punter Michael Palarday would be available for a game day elevation via the practice squad, if Bailey is unable to participate in Week 11.

After returning to the field on Monday, wideout DeVante Parker was a limited participant. Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots first play from scrimmage in the Pats’ Week 8 win over the Jets. The Louisville product had not practiced since the injury and missed their 26-3 Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. If he is able to play, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will undoubtedly benefit from Parker’s contested-catch ability against New York’s strong secondary.

NEW YORK JETS (6-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Corey Davis - Knee

G Nate Herbig - Shin

DT Sheldon Rankins - Elbow

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Duane Brown - Shoulder

What it means for the Jets:

Wide receiver Corey Davis continues to be the big question for New York. After suffering a knee injury in Week 7, Davis missed the Jets’ first meeting with the Pats during Week 8, as well as their victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Davis “has a chance” to play Sunday.

The 27-year-old has logged 19 catches, 351 yards, two touchdowns) in seven games played.

In his stead, rookie Garrett Wilson has seen the majority of quarterback Zack Wilson’s passes. The 10th overall selection in the 2022 Draft leads the team with 42 catches for 521 yards and two touchdowns.

Wideout Elijah Moore will assuredly see more targets against the Patriots, as well. Moore has caught 16 passes for 203 yards thus far in 2022. New England’s secondary will still face challenges from New York’s pair of pass-catches, even if Davis remains on the shelf for Sunday.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here