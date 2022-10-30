DeVante Parker Questionable To Return As Jets Hold 10-3 Lead Over Patriots

The New England Patriots continue to deal with injuries to their corps of wide receivers.

Wideout DeVante Parker is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the New York Jets after sustaining an apparent knee injury.

Parker appeared to land awkwardly after having a pass on a slant route knocked away on the Pats’ first offensive play of the game. Despite briefly returning to the sideline while wearing his helmet, Parker eventually walked to the locker room for further evaluation.

Parker has been one of the Pats more notable big-play threats in 2022. He had hauled in 15 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 21.4 yards-report-catch through the pats first seven games. The Louisville product is the type of receiver who can thrive in New England’s timing-based offense. He has the size and toughness to make contested catches, while giving quarterback Mac Jones a viable red zone target at the receiver position.

As such, Parker was expected to give the Patriots a true vertical presence on the perimeter, capable of winning his matchups both on the outside and downfield against the Jets on Sunday. The 6-3, 219-pound receiver has the size and the speed to fo just that

Losing a receiver of Parker’s caliber creates a problematic void for a Patriots offense which has struggled to date. In Parker’s absence, rookie Tyquan Thornton, as well as veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne will need to provide a proper complement to top receiver Jakobi Meyers to give the offense a chance to put points on the board.

The Jets hold a 10-3 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining in the second quarter from MetLife Stadium.

