Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH

FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot.

Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Jones had actually left the game in the second half with an ankle injury, and was deemed by the team as questionable to return. However, Jones returned …and he did so in a big way, at the nick of time.

Jones’ elite return skills have made him a prominent Patriots in short order. For a team which places a premium on special teams prowess, New England clearly saw a great deal of potential on Jones from his time at Houstons. In 2020, Jones was named to the first team, All-American Athletic Conference as a return specialist after leading the nation with 337 yards on 17 punt returns. He also returned one for a touchdown. During his redshirt senior season in 2021, Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds left against 19th-ranked SMU to win the game 44–37. To cap off the season he won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player. He was also selected to the Associated Press All-America first team as a defensive back. He also won AAC Special Teams Player of the Year along with being named first team All-AAC as a return specialist and second team All-AAC as a cornerback.

Jones, who was New England’s third-round draft selection (85 overall) earlier this year, earns his first punt return-for-touchdown in his pro career.

With the victory, the Patriots move to 6-4, and into third place in the AFC East, holding the tie breaker over the Jets who fell to 6-4.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.