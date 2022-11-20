FOXBORO — Following a delayed start due to broadcast ‘technical issues,’ the New England Patriots Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets is underway from Gillette Stadium.

Following a number of miscues and a handful of ‘interesting’ plays by both the Pats and the Jets on defense and special teams, the Pats struck first on Sunday.

However, they may have lost a key piece of their offensive line in the process.

Running back Damien Harris set the table for the 14-play, 74-yard scoring drive, with a 22-yard run which took the Pats to their 47-yard line.

Quarterback Mac Jones found his receivers for a pair of short-yardage gains, with Jakobi Meyers (11 yards) and DeVante Parker (10 yards) advancing the Pats into Jets territory.

However, misfortune struck New England on 2nd and 8 from the Jets 28-yard line. As running back Rhamondre Stevenson attempted to earn the first down, center David Andrews (in his first game since suffering a concussion in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears) incurred a thigh injury while making a block. Andrews immediately went to the ground in pain, and was soon helped to the sidelined by the team’s training staff. Shortly thereafter, he was assisted to the locker room, unable to put weight on the leg. The team has officially listed him as questionable to return.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn later left the game with a foot injury.

New England’s offensive momentum was nearly halted by tight end Jonnu Smith, who fumbled a jet sweep from the backfield on 3rd and 1 from the Jets 20-yard line. Smith was fortunate to fall back and recover, allowing the Pats to retain the ball.

Facing 4th and inches, coach Bill Belichick opted for the dependability of kicker Nick Folk, who connected on a 24-yard field goal to give the Pats a 3-0 lead.

New York would tie the game on the ensuing drive, with a -play, 46-yard drive, culminating in a 45-yard scoring boot from kicker Greg Zuerlein.

With just over nine minutes left to play in the half, the Pats and Jets are tied at 3.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.