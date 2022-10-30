New England Patriots at New York Jets: 3 to Watch

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are hoping to avoid a negative experience with “Gang Green” this weekend in East Rutherford, NJ.

The Pats are looking to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against the New York Jets in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots enter this week with 12 straight wins over the Jets, including series sweeps in each of the last six seasons. secured a 54-13 victory over the Jets in Week 7 of the 2021

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Jets.

Mac Jones

Despite his early struggles during the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears on Monday night, Pats coach Bill Belichick declared Jones as “good to go” against the Jets, passively confirming that he would get the start under center. The Alabama product was unimpressive in his first in-game action since Week 3, finishing only 3 of 6 for 13 yards and an interception. However, several Patriots players have described the 24-year-old’s demeanor as “locked in,” and determined to erase any doubts about his deserving the starting job.

However, recent reports indicate that Jones is still dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot; believed to be residual effects of his high ankle sprain. Still, his lingering health woes had little-to-no effect on his performance in practice. As such, Jones is expected to log significant minutes against a Jets defense, which features a fearsome pass rush, and a strong secondary. With starting center David Andrews sidelined due to a concussion, Jones will need to be at the top of his game to keep the Pats close in this matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Though the Patriots welcomed running back Damien Harris back into the fold last Monday night against the Bears, Stevenson continued to take the majority of the snaps as New England’s lead back. However, neither he nor Harris was very effective in running the ball, gaining only 39 yards on 11 carries. In fact, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner was more effective catching passes out of the backfield, logging eight receptions for 59 yards. Yet, he was responsible for one of the Pats two touchdowns on a a four-yard rush midway through the second quarter.

Led by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Jets boast a run defense which is among the NFL’s best. Collectively, the unit allows just 105.3 yards per game (11th in the league) and even more impressively just 3.9 yards per carry, which ranks third. While running the ball against New York will not be easy, the Pats must look to establish the run to be effective on offense in Week 8.

Jabrill Peppers

With safety Kyle Dugger sidelined due to an ankle injury, Peppers may once again be called upon to play a notable role in New England’s defensive backfield against New York. The MIchigan product has logged 20 total tackles and earned one fumble recovery in 2022.

Over the course of his five-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. In short, if there is a job to be done on the field, Peppers has probably done it. Much like Dugger and Phillips, he specializes in defending sizable receivers and tight ends. With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson penchant to utilize his more physical pass-catchers, such as tight end Tyler Conklin in multiple settings, Peppers ability to keep him in check may be a key factor in whether the Patriots secondary finds success in Week 8.

