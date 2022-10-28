More Woes For Mac Jones? Two Out For Patriots-Jets: Final Injury Report

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and New York Jets have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 8 matchup in the Meadowlands.

The Pats and the Jets are set to square off on Sunday, Oct. 30. at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

While New England’s highest-profile offensive player is fully expected to play, a new wrinkle has emerged in his ongoing health saga. Also, Both teams’ respective lists of ‘questionables’ may provide some additional insight on potential inactives.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-4)

OUT

C David Andrews - Concussion (DNP)

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring (LP)

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle (LP)

LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder (LP)

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring (LP)

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder (LP)

REMOVED FROM LIST

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe (FP)

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle (FP)

What it means for the Patriots:

Despite having been removed from New England’s injury report on Wednesday, starting quarterback Mac Jones is back in ‘wait and see’ mode when it comes to the court of public opinion. Though he was declared ‘good to go’ by coach Bill Belichick earlier in the week, a Friday afternoon NFL Network report revealed that Jones is allegedly dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot as he continues to recover from the left ankle injury that sidelined him for 3 weeks. While the Network’s report was careful to mention that it did not impact Jones’ on-field preparations for this Week 8 contest, members of the Chicago Bears noticed the 24-year-old favoring his left foot a bit during the Pats 33-14 loss last Monday night.

Though no diagnosis should be offered by anyone but qualified medical personnel, numbness can affect a quarterback’s ability to shift, pivot and gain velocity when stepping into his throws. As such, Jones’ physical performance will closely be monitored in the early stages of Sunday’s game.

As expected, New England has ruled out both center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, as neither participated in any of New England’s three practices throughout the week. Earlier in the day, offensive line coach Matt Patricia confirmed that reserve lineman James Ferentz will start in place of Andrews.

Though Ferentz is expected to see most (if not all) of the Pats offensive snaps, rookie Chasen Hines reportedly took a few practice snaps at center, as well. Hines presents an imposing physical presence. Listed at 6-3, 327, the LSU product has the size and strength to be a force against defenders in the run game. He would also provide the Pats with a sturdy base in pass protection. As a result, Hines may be an option to rotate with Ferentz, should the latter struggle against a strong Jets defensive front on Sunday.

Barmore will sit for the second consecutive week, meaning that New England will have to account for his routinely absorbing the opponent’s double team. Last week against the Bears, the Pats relied on run-stuffers Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Carl Davis while attempting to stop the run. Deatrich Wise may see some time as a base defensive end in an effort to neutralize New York’s outside zone concepts. Reserve tackle Daniel Ekuale may also be an option as a rotational piece along the Pats defensive line.

While safety Kyle Dugger returned to the practice field for the first time this week, his ankle injury still has him listed as ‘questionable’ for Week 8. Dugger’s potential loss could be most costly to the Pats, as he is one of their top dynamic defenders. With quarterback Zack Wilson showing progress in limiting turnovers and negative plays, he may look to exploit the Pats lack of ability to tightly defend Jets tight end Tyler Conklin and jet-sweep threat (and ex-Patriot) Braxton Berrios, if Dugger is forced to sit. The Pats will look to counter this by using a heavier dose of reserve safety Jabrill Peppers and mobile linebacker Mack Wilson.

Lastly, the Pats did get some good news regarding the status of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. After missing last Monday night’s game due to turf toe, Bourne was a full participant on Friday and has been removed from the report. Bourne has seen a dramatic decrease in his playing time, having only taken approximately one third of the Pats offensive snaps. Through the teams first six games, he has logged 13 catches for 170 yards. However, his dual threat capabilities, and synergy with quarterback Mac Jones, should make him a target of his passes on Sunday.

NEW YORK JETS (5-2)

OUT

WR Corey Davis - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

OT Duane Brown - Shoulder (FP)

DE Jermaine Johnson - Ankle (FP)

Though a handful of their starters had been listed as either limited, or non-participants, throughout the week, only receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for the Jets. With Davis officially set to sit on Sunday, rookie Garrett Wilson will likely see the majority of Zack Wilson’s passes. The 10th overall selection in the 2022 Draft leads the team with 28 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his reported requests for a trade, wideout Elijah Moore will assuredly see more targets against the Patriots. Moore has caught 16 passes for 203 yards thus far in 2022. New England’s secondary will still face challenges from New York’s pair of pass-catches, even with Davis on the shelf for Sunday.

