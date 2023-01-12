All-Pro No-Show: Patriots Disrespected By Players' Voting?

In voting conducted by the NFL Players Association, the AFC East placed only member on the All-Pro team.

While 36-year-old Los Angeles Rams' coach Sean McVay is pondering retiring from coaching, soon-to-be 71-year Bill Belichick appears committed to rebuilding a mediocre roster.

In a fact cemented by their 8-9 record and missing the playoffs two of the last three seasons, the New England Patriots aren't exactly oozing with elite NFL players. According to their peers, in fact, the Pats don't boast any players who were the best at their position during the 2022 season.

It might not exactly be the inmates running the asylum, but the NFL players' vote on the league's best players does ring a bit crazy.

The NFL Players Association this week released the results of its inaugural All-Pro team. No fan "favorites" vote. No media bias. No coach input. Just players voting on players - one each at 23 positions, considered the best in the game at his spot.

The parameters: Only active players were eligible to vote, and each player could only vote once. Players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates. If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15 of the season, they were ineligible for a spot on the team.

The result? 29 players. No Patriots. Plenty of controversy.

The team, for example, includes only one player from the AFC East. Not one from the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins, who square off in a playoff game this weekend. But instead one from the New York Jets - specials team player Justin Hardee - who finished the season 7-10.

Pass-rusher Matthew Judon has the biggest Pats' beef.

He finished with 15.5 sacks (fourth-most), and led a defense that produced a league-high seven touchdowns and 30 sacks, second to only the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys. The players picked Nick Bosa (San Francisco) and Myles Garrett (Cleveland) as their "Edge Rushers" and Fred Warner (San Francisco) and Roquan Smith (Baltimore) as "Off-Ball Linebackers."

Regardless of labels, difficult to envision a team comprising the best of the best without Judon or, that matter, the Cowboys' understandably upset Micah Parsons.

THE 2022 PLAYERS’ ALL-PRO FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City)

Running back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)

Wide Receiver (2): Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), Davante Adams (Las Vegas)

Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City)

Left Tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco)

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)

Right Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas)

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia)



Edge Rusher (2): Nick Bosa (San Francisco), Myles Garrett (Cleveland)

Interior Defensive Lineman (2): Chris Jones (Kansas City), Aaron Donald (LA Rams)

Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Off-Ball Linebacker (2): Fred Warner (San Francisco), Roquan Smith (Baltimore)

Cornerback (2): Pat Surtain II (Denver), Darius Slay (Philadelphia)

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh)

Strong Safety: Derwin James Jr. (LA Chargers)



Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta)

Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)

Core Teamer (2): Jeremy Reaves (Washington), Justin Hardee (NY Jets)

Kicker: Jason Myers (Seattle)

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee)

