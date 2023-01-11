Despite the lackluster finish to the season, Sports Illustrated ranks the Cowboys at No. 6 in their most recent Power Rankings. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons gets snubbed - and he's not happy about it.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys quest for their first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years is still alive. And while some critics view them as "overhyped'' as a team, on an individual basis, there might be an argument about "overlooked.''

The NFLPA has released its first-ever All-Pro Team, and Zack Martin and KaVontae Turpin are on it.

Micah Parsons is ... not.

"Man, I'm in playoff mode - F*** that list!'' Parsons tweeted immediately after the list's Wednesday release, adding a congrats to those who did make it.

An inspired "Lion-Backer'' Micah for the playoffs? Dallas will take it.

The Cowboys are one of 14 NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, Arizona. Dallas finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, good for the fifth seed as the top Wild Card team in the NFC.

With bad memories of an early 2021 exit to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round, the Cowboys are searching for momentum after failing to score at touchdown in their regular season finale defeat to the Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys know they must be better in the postseason. Despite the lackluster finish to the season, Sports Illustrated ranks the Cowboys at No. 6 in their most recent Power Rankings.

Dallas at No. 6:

The Cowboys’ 12 wins are more than any other second-place team in the NFL. Their reward for a fine season that included surviving a stretch with Cooper Rush playing for Dak Prescott? A trip to Tampa to play against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, though the Cowboys are favored on the road.

Dallas and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off on Monday Night Football in Tampa Bay. SI has the Bucs at No. 12, after quarterback Tom Brady's first below-.500 season of his career.

The Cowboys have a date, and rematch, with the Buccaneers, who started their 2022 NFC South division-winning season with a win at Dallas. Brady (7-0 lifetime) has never lost to the Cowboys.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

ODDS: Dallas is a 3-point favorite vs. the Buccaneers.

GAME TIME: Monday, January 16, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, Florida)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/ABC, 105.3 The Fan

Full Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 12:00 PM (CT) - 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)