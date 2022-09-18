Skip to main content

Patriots WR Questions Offense

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers’ latest quote is leading some to question whether there is a degree of confusion among the players regarding the team’s offensive strategy.

While much of the media and fanbase continues to wade through the confusion surrounding the New England Patriots offensive game planning, at least one Pats player might be right there with them.

Prior to Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, NFL Network included a quote from Pats wide receiver Jakobi Meyers which may lend credence to the ongoing concerns regarding the Patriots offense.

“As for Jakobi Meyers [as reported by NFL Media’s Mike Giardi] … he said that ‘Confidence isn’t an issue.’ But he also said, and this one stuck to me: ‘I question what the plan is sometimes and how we’re going to attack.’ … That sort of put the focus again on Matt Patricia and that offensive collaboration as they try to get it done without Josh McDaniels.”

The Patriots offense has both heavily scrutinized and much maligned since the start of the offseason. With offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge taking the most prominent roles, questions have been abound as to whether New England erred in placing the offensive responsibilities in the hands of two coaches with little experience in that area. 

Throughout training camp and the preseason, quarterback Mac Jones has periodically looked out-of-sync while navigating the Patriots offense. Jones’ most glaring difficulties have been related to timing and comfort within the pocket. Whether it be due to the change in offensive scheme, poor protection from his offensive line, or questionable decision-making, Jones struggles have seeming eclipsed the notable improvements in his conditioning, arm strength and leadership he made throughout the offseason. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Still, Meyers remains New England’s top receiver in New England’s passing game. The 25-year-old was targeted six times, logging 4 catches for 55 yards — the longest of which coming on a 27-yard reception — in the Pats’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. 

Though the Patriots hope to silence the critics, the most pressing priority will be to ensure that all of their offensive players are on the same page. Should they do so on Sunday in Pittsburgh, it will go a long way toward putting the team on back on track as they march further into the 2022 season. 

The Patriots and Steelers are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 18 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (3)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

9924D416-9226-48BD-AC58-4A66702AED0F
News

Patriots vs. Steelers: Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Week 2 Inactives

By Mike D'Abate
tomlin belichick
News

Patriots at Steelers: 'Must-Win' for Coach Bill Belichick, Predicts Rob Ninkovich

By Mike Fisher
Patriots QB Mac Jones (10), WR Kendrick Bourne (84)
News

Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 to Watch

By Mike D'Abate
New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) walks to the practice field at the Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.
News

Patriots Roster Moves Ahead Of Showdown With Steelers

By Mike D'Abate
Bill-Belichick-flew-solo-to-make-N_Keal-Harry-pick
News

Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?

By Mike Fisher
May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends Zach Gentry (81) and Pat Freiermuth (88) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
News

Patriots Problem: Steelers Tight Ends?

By Mike D'Abate
505CB3B6-BB56-417B-A595-A92DC743E11B
News

Revenge: Patriots Ex Gunner Olszewski Set to 'Show Out’ on Sunday

By Mike D'Abate
GettyImages-1189818058
News

Mike Tomlin: Jonathan Jones Patriots Next ‘Lockdown' CB

By Kevin Tame, Jr.