Patriots WR Questions Offense

While much of the media and fanbase continues to wade through the confusion surrounding the New England Patriots offensive game planning, at least one Pats player might be right there with them.

Prior to Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, NFL Network included a quote from Pats wide receiver Jakobi Meyers which may lend credence to the ongoing concerns regarding the Patriots offense.

“As for Jakobi Meyers [as reported by NFL Media’s Mike Giardi] … he said that ‘Confidence isn’t an issue.’ But he also said, and this one stuck to me: ‘I question what the plan is sometimes and how we’re going to attack.’ … That sort of put the focus again on Matt Patricia and that offensive collaboration as they try to get it done without Josh McDaniels.”

The Patriots offense has both heavily scrutinized and much maligned since the start of the offseason. With offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge taking the most prominent roles, questions have been abound as to whether New England erred in placing the offensive responsibilities in the hands of two coaches with little experience in that area.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, quarterback Mac Jones has periodically looked out-of-sync while navigating the Patriots offense. Jones’ most glaring difficulties have been related to timing and comfort within the pocket. Whether it be due to the change in offensive scheme, poor protection from his offensive line, or questionable decision-making, Jones struggles have seeming eclipsed the notable improvements in his conditioning, arm strength and leadership he made throughout the offseason.

Still, Meyers remains New England’s top receiver in New England’s passing game. The 25-year-old was targeted six times, logging 4 catches for 55 yards — the longest of which coming on a 27-yard reception — in the Pats’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Though the Patriots hope to silence the critics, the most pressing priority will be to ensure that all of their offensive players are on the same page. Should they do so on Sunday in Pittsburgh, it will go a long way toward putting the team on back on track as they march further into the 2022 season.

The Patriots and Steelers are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 18 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

