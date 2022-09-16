Desperate Patriots vs. Steelers GAMEDAY: Week 2 Preview

The New England Patriots are searching for their first road win of the season in Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Patriots hope to take care of the ball better and limit big plays; two corrections that were difference-makers in the Patriots’ 20-7 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Bill Belichick's team hasn't started 0-2 in 20 years.

Second-year New England quarterback Mac Jones gave the Patriots a scare in their season opener when Jones was seen heading into the X-ray room after the game. It seems New England has apparently dodged a bullet though, as Jones is believed to have suffered from back spasms during the Game 1 defeat.

The Steelers also received relatively good news in regard to T.J. Watt, who tore his pectoral muscle in Week 1 and will not face the Patriots. Watt is likely not going to need surgery and the Steelers are optimistic he can return this season. Linebacker Malik Reed will likely fill in for Watt on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is fresh off an upset, overtime 23-20 win over their division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Jones looks to improve on a 10-7 rookie campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. This season, Jones will have wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was acquired in a trade with Miami this offseason.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

ODDS: New England is a 1-point favorite vs. the Steelers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 18 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

TV/RADIO: CBS / WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Veteran linebacker Matthew Judon's outlook as Patriots look for their first win:

“I think everybody is a work in progress until the end. It ain't over until it's over... We've just got to work harder, honestly. We want to win games. We want to be a good football team. We want to have a chance to compete,” Judon said. “We've got 16 more of these, and we're not going to hang our hat on the first one.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram