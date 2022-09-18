Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 to Watch

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are hoping to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2001, as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pats and Steelers will meet for the first time since 2019, when New England won their season-opening matchup 33-3 at Gillette Stadium. In turn, the Patriots are playing in Pittsburgh for the first time since dropping a 17-10 decision during the 2018 season. Over the last six regular season matchups, the Patriots are 5-1 against Pittsburgh.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Steelers.

Mac Jones

Despite his previous struggles with back spasms and stomach illness, Jones has made the trip to Pittsburgh and is fully expected to suit up against the Steelers. The 24-year-old completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception in New England’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. However, inconsistent execution along with poor protection by the offensive line frequently kept Jones under duress. As a result, he seldom looked comfortable. He sustained a series of hard hits, including one from Miami safety Jevon Holland early in the fourth quarter, which not only drew a rough the passer penalty, but also may have led to exacerbating Jones’ back problems. Fortunately for the Pats, Jones’ health expected to be a non-factor in his ability to perform.

While the Pats starter has demonstrated notable improvement in his conditioning, arm strength and leadership throughout the offseason, he has periodically looked out-of-sync while navigating the Patriots offense. Jones’ most glaring difficulties have been related to timing and comfort within the pocket.

Knowing Jones’ recent problems within the pocket, Pittsburgh pass rush is expected to dial-up some strategically placed blitzes from the second and third level of the defense in hopes of confusing him. The Steelers have the personnel to do so, headlined by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Myles Jack and cornerback Levi Wallace. Handling pressure from defensive backs is an issue with which Jones had difficulty in his rookie season in 2021, as well. If he is provided proper protection from his offensive line, Jones should have the time to find his targets and lead his team to the end zone.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne’s absence for much of last Sunday’s game was a puzzling surprise. As one of the Patriots top pass-catching options in 2021 (55 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns), he saw the field for only two defensive snaps with approximately six minutes remaining in the game. On his second offensive snap, Bourne caught Jones’ pass deep up the sideline for a 41-yard gain. Despite providing the Pats with the big gain, Bourne was pulled from the game. Fellow wideout Nelson Agholor would fumble the ball just two plays later, turning the football back over to Miami with five minutes to play.

Amidst reports of a disconnect between he and Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, Bourne is expected to play a more notable role on Sunday. Bourne is likely to align in the slot, and on the outside. Though his technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment, he has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. He has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. Lastly, Bourne has been known to carry the ball out of the backfield on occasion; both on the jet sweep and on designed runs.

Should he put those skills into practice, Bourne should provide the Patriots with the type of explosive playmaker needed to make things happen against a Steelers defense which is solid on all three levels.

Mack Wilson, Sr.

While linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is expected to play on Sunday, his toe injury may potentially limit his mobility. As a result, Wilson may be called upon to see a greater amount of snaps Having been given the ‘green dot’ responsibility for the Pats preseason opener against the New York Giants (a job typically given to Bentley), he has clearly earned enough respect from the coaching staff to relay play-calls to his teammates.

The Alabama product has helped the Patriots in their pursuit to get younger, and faster at the linebacker position. In addition to providing some much needed sideline-to-sideline speed, Wilson has also shown the ability to bring down his targets. During last week’s matchup with the Dolphins, he executed three total tackles, one of which went for a loss. For this contest, Wilson will project as an inside linebacker, playing off-the-ball, displaying both the speed and athleticism to put pressure on Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. As Bentley, he will also play a key role in protecting the middle of the field and stopping the run.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here