We knew the defense would be good. But not this good.

We expected the special teams to be better than average.

We're not surprised the New England Patriots are around a .500 team at 5-4.

But no one expected Mac Jones to be bad. Especially this bad.

Despite their starting quarterback's injury, prime-time benching and stark regression, the Pats aren't out of the AFC playoff picture as they enter their Bye week. With a 1-3 record and with Jones sidelined with a badly sprained ankle, things looked bleak in early October.

But rookie Bailey Zappe won two consecutive starts, Matthew Judon started producing like the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and, finally, Jones returned to record two wins. By going 4-1 in its last five, Bill Belichick's squad still has hopes of making the postseason for the second consecutive season.

The stats-centric geeks over at Pro Football Focus assessed New England at is "halfway" point and gave grades to its Top 10 players through Week 9:

10. CB Marcus Jones (71.9) - A weapon as a kick-returner, the rookie has been overshadowed by the other rookie cornerback, Jack Jones.

9. S Jabrill Peppers (74.6) - Getting healthier and better by the week at safety.



8. WR Jakobi Meyers (75.1) - Despite missing two games with a knee injury, leads the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (457).

7. LB Matthew Judon (75.5) - This is why we don't treat PFF as the football bible. Judon leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.

6. DL Deatrich Wise (76.2) - Playing 80 percent of the defensive snaps, he's already set a career-high in sacks with 5.5 and is on pace to smash his best season with 40+ tackles.

5. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (78.0) - Pats' leading tackler on a defense that kept both the Detroit Lions (0 of 6 on fourth down) and Indianapolis Colts (0 of 14 on third down) out of the end zone.

4. CB Jonathan Jones (79.1) - While opposite corner Jalen Mills has been average and beaten out by a rookie, he is one of the defense's best playmakers (blocked punt and a Pick Six in Week 8).

3. RG Mike Onwenu (86.0) - While Isaiah Wynn has fallen off the Earth and first-round pick Cole Strange has seeming hit the rookie wall, Onwenu has been the team's best offensive lineman.

2. CB Jack Jones (86.9) - The fourth-round rookie came with character questions, but has been sparkling off the field and dazzling on it. His cover speed and ball skills are already game-changing.

1. RB Rhamondre Stevenson (89.6) - Now clearly the No. 1 running back ahead of Damien Harris, he has improved his blocking and receiving in addition to leading the team with 618 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

