Patriots Paltry Offense: Mac Jones Regression or Coaching Staff's Fault?

Mac Jones no longer has to worry about his job.

But do the New England Patriots need to fret over their quarterback's regression?

After starting and winning consecutive games for the first time this season, Jones isn't looking over his shoulder at rookie back Bailey Zappe as the Pats enter their Bye this weekend. But even in the victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Jones didn't resemble last year's confident, competent rookie that led New England to 10 wins and a playoff berth while making the Pro Bowl.

Is Jones regressing in Year 2? Or is his performance merely a product of an admittedly dysfunctional Patriots' offense?

Even the experts are confused on a consensus.

During last Sunday's Patriots-Colts TV broadcast, CBS analyst Adam Archulete continually mentioned how Jones was slow to read through his progressions and find open receivers if the primary target was covered.

"Seems pretty clear," Archulete said. "Mac has to make quicker decisions and be more decisive with the ball."

In a 26-3 victory paved by the dominating defense's nine sacks, Jones completed 20 of 30 passes but for only 147 yards. His lone touchdown was a 3-yarder to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

But by this season's skewed standards, it might have been Jones' best performance.

It was the first game he didn't throw an interception, and he looked more mobile in and out of the pocket as he further puts behind the severe sprained ankle that caused him to miss three games. Still, he overthrew open targets Stevenson and Tyquan Thornton on would-be touchdowns and wasn't the accurate passer that last year made him the best rookie quarterback in the NFL.

On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI Monday morning, coach Bill Belichick pushed back on Archulete's narrative that Jones isn't making quick, quality reads.

“I think that’s one of his strengths,” Belichick said. “I think he sees the field pretty good.”

Other former-players-turned-analysts are also siding with Jones, putting the blame for the Patriots' paltry offense at the feet of an inexperienced coaching staff and unimaginative playbook.

“If anyone tells you it’s Mac Jones’ issue in New England they’re out the freaking minds,” ESPN's Dan Orlovsky posted this week on Twitter. “This offense has completely regressed this player, and it’s awful.”

In the comments to his post, Orlovsky elaborated in a response to a reader:

"How can a QB be good when the play book stinks the play calls stink the OL can’t protect, the timing is awful, the spacing is poor, and no one wins in their routes?"

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth - these days an analyst on Prime's Thursday Night Football crew - chimed in on Orlovsky's thread.

"I’m completely shocked," Whitworth said sarcastically, punctuated with a laughing emoji. "None of this plan offensively with the staff makeup made any sense."

Jones entered the season with a leaner body and more aggressive leadership style, but he struggled from the start. Looking lost without departed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and now being tutored by long-time defensive assistant Matt Patricia, Jones threw five interceptions in three games before suffering his ankle injury on the last snap of Week 3.

New England ranks 26th in yards and 16th in scoring at 22.6 points per game. The offense, however, has been propped up by a defense that has scored twice on Pick-Six interceptions and a special teams which has provided it possession deep in the opponents' territory on a blocked punt and two muffed punt fumble recoveries.

In Jones' six starts, the Patriots' offense has scored three touchdowns only once. Though his completion percentage is roughly the same as 2021 (67.6 to 66.1), his seven interceptions are alarming and his quarterback rating has plunged from 92.5 to 76.0

