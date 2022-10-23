Patriots Mac Jones Status Upgraded: Starting Against Bears?

FOXBORO — It looks like ‘ol Mac is back under center for the New England Patriots.

The specter of speculation surrounding the Patriots starting quarterback situation was seemingly put to rest on Sunday morning. The Athletic reported that Mac Jones would be getting the nod over rookie Bailey Zappe, barring a setback, for their upcoming Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Jones has not played a regular-season snap since suffering a high ankle sprain in the closing moments of the Pats Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, all signs seem to be pointing towards the Pats incumbent starter re-taking the reins of the Pats offense against the Bears.

In the midst of introducing a pair of two new offensive coaches in Matt Patricia (offensive line) and Joe Judge (quarterbacks), as well as a new offensive style, New England went 1-2 in Jones’ first three games. During that span, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Still, Jones’ experience and advanced knowledge of the Patriots system makes him the logical choice to start, once he is physically able.

Throughout the week, several media outlets, including FanNation’s Patriots Country, have reported that the Alabama product expected to “be available” for making his return to the gridiron on Monday Night Football. The only remaining hurdle was his being medically cleared for his return to the field. Sunday’s report seems to confirm that Jones has been given the ‘green-light’ by the Pats medical staff.

On Friday, Jones briefly spoke with reporters, providing yet another indication that he was close to re-establishing his starting position under center.

“Day-by-day,” Jones said with a slight smile. “I think I'm doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment. It feels pretty good. Get my treatment right now and be ready to go."

However, he stopped short of confirming his status for New England’s upcoming Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

"Going to try and do my best to put the hours in to get ready. Definitely moving better, so I feel pretty good," Jones said.

In Jones’ stead, Zappe performed brilliantly. The Western Kentucky product has led New England to a 2-0 record in his two starts, displaying uncanny poise, competitive spirit and a sound understanding of the Pats offense. In 11 quarters plus one overtime period, the rookie has completed 51 of 70 pass attempts for 596 yards as well as four touchdowns and an interception.

Despite the need for some to cultivate the exaggerated narrative of controversy, the Pats find themselves bargaining from a position of strength heading into Week 7. With Jones sidelined, New England took on a more ‘back to basics’ feeling with their offense. The Pats offensive better utilized pulling guards and gap runs to kickstart their running game. With improved blocking along the offensive line, offensive play-caller Matt Patricia charged Zappe with managing the short and intermediate areas of the field and generating the big play off of play-action.

With Jones now all-but confirmed to be under center on Monday, the Pats are properly set to execute the same type of offensive game plan against a suspect Bears defense.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Bears on Monday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

